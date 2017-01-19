NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Consumer confidence dives as bleak outlook hits households

25 minutes ago
Eugenie du Preez


Related Articles

Construction confidence at 4-year low

Consumer confidence hits highest level since 2014

Shoprite wins as consumers seek cheap food to beat inflation

Market 'surprised' by December's 6.8% inflation rate

SA consumers 'holding back' on big purchases

Consumers more upbeat, but worry over SA economy

 

Cape Town - The harsh realities of weak household income growth, poor credit extension and soaring food prices during the festive season led to a dive in South African consumer levels, as the the FNB and Bureau of Economic Research (BER) Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) sagged to -10 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

This is the fourth time in less than two years that the CCI has dropped to -10 or lower, after bouncing back from -11 in the second quarter of 2016 to -3 in the third quarter. Consumer sentiment has been consistently below the long-term average reading of 4 since the second half of 2014, FNB said on Thursday.

The fourth-quarter slump in consumer sentiment followed setbacks in the two forward-looking sub-indices of the CCI, namely the expected performance of the SA economy in 12 months' time and the financial prospects of households in 12 months' time.

In the third quarter, the economic outlook index recovered from -17 index points to -4; however, it slumped to -23 in the fourth quarter. The expected financial position index improved from 4 to 16 in the third quarter, but fell back to 6 in the fourth quarter.

Conversely, the time to buy durable goods sub-index of the CCI jmped to -13 in the fourth quarter, after slipping from -19 to -21 in the third quarter.

According to FNB senior economic analyst Jason Muscat, positive economic developments such as an appreciation in the rand exchange rate, a drop in the petrol price and a modest recovery in job creation boosted consumers' purchasing power and confidence levels during the third quarter of 2016.

"The peaceful, free and fair completion of the municipal elections in early August, as well as the final outcome, may also have raised the confidence levels - or expectations for the future - of some consumers. However, the election boost to confidence likely faded during the fourth quarter," explained Muscat.

As economic realities sank in, there was also a 7.5% hike in the petrol price between September and November. Confidence levels among affluent consumers may have been affected as the JSE's All-share index fell from above 53 000 points in the first half of September to below 50 000 in the first week of December.

Political goings-on could also have suppressed confidence levels, as the National Prosecuting Authority charged Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan with fraud in October, President Jacob Zuma turned to the high court to stop the publication of the public protector’s state capture report, and the world was shocked by Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential race.

Low income households (earning less than R7 000 per month) have a less optimistic view of their financial prospects than high income households, said Muscat. "Whereas a small majority of high income households expect their household finances to improve over the next 12 months, most low income households expect their household finances to remain unchanged."

Withfood inflation soaring to a 7-year high of 12% year-on-year in October, unemployment on a 12-year high of 27.1% and household credit growth still at a near-standstill, low income households in particular are feeling the heat, said Muscat.

READ: Market 'surprised' by December's 6.8% inflation rate

"High and low income households alike are very pessimistic about the outlook for the SA economy over the next year and perceive SA's economic prospects to be deteriorating. Both income groups also consider the present time as inappropriate to purchase durable goods, although the high income group's rating of the time to buy durable goods improved during the fourth quarter," said Muscat.

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

sa economy  |  consumer confidence

NEXT ON FIN24X

David Nicholls sheds light on Eskom’s nuclear ambitions

2017-01-19 11:15

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: A peek inside the R150 000/day Cape Town home Stals opens up on Bankorp bailout EXCLUSIVE: Why Time put SA on risk list of shame African billionaires eye prime Gauteng properties: Look what $9m gets you in Golden City! Possible Ponzi scheme link in horror Kraaifontein shooting
Koko unpacks Eskom’s renewable costs, but experts disagree Private schools: Price tag does not determine good education - expert Oxfam: Tax-dodging helps these 8 rich men own half world’s wealth Why SA smartphone brand AG Mobile was liquidated ANC reveals plan to eject Zuma – but corruption to stay: foundation

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: SMALL BUSINESS

From fossils to finance – that’s been the career trajectory of Dr Merrill van der Walt, a palaeontologist until recently. She is now a statistician with a difference.
 
Related links:
Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

Netflix growth surges as it adds 7 million users

2017-01-19 10:53

Netflix added a record seven million subscribers over the past quarter as part of its global expansion drive, fueling a surge in revenue and profit for the streaming giant.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

How did you buy your property?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...