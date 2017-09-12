NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

Construction sector urged to get water wise

36 minutes ago
Carin Smith

Ian Neilson (Pic: Andrew Brown)

Cape Town – The construction industry should make use of treated effluent water wherever possible, Cape Town deputy executive mayor Ian Neilson pleaded at the annual congress of the Master Builders SA on Monday.

“We urge you to review how water is used in the construction industry,” he said.

He also mentioned a need for office developments to look into hold-flush toilets and waterless toilets.

“The next eight months will be crucial to manage Cape Town’s water in order to get through as much of the coming summer months as possible,” Neilson said.

“Reducing water consumption remains vital, and that is why the City of Cape Town has been encouraging developers to use treated effluent water.”

He emphasised that challenging times such as the present can also be the most innovating times.

“Disruptive changes are changing the norm. Therefore, we must become more adaptive and resilient to find innovative solutions,” said Neilson.

“Water is a vital and very important resource. It is key for infrastructure development and economic development. We need to redefine our relationship to water and embrace water scarcity as the new normal. We cannot predict the future, but we can shape it.”

He said Cape Town’s population has increased by 30% to 4 million people over the past 10 years.

“Therefore, we have to use natural resources sparingly. This can only be done through partnerships with the private sector and between all spheres of government,” said Neilson.

