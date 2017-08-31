NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Loading...

Competition policy on SOEs must be clear - commissioner

39 minutes ago

Tembinkosi Bonakele. (Photo: Competition Commission website)

Related Articles

Spike in cartel investigations - competition commissioner

Competition Commission won’t take it easy on banks hoping to settle on forex cartel matter

When Eskom’s monopoly is broken

Tribunal approves SA Bank of Athens merger

Competition Commission joins #DataMustFall feud

State to focus on LPG proposals that cut gas costs

 

Cape Town - There should be a clear competition policy on state-owned enterprises which addresses, among other things, transparency in pricing, cross-subsidisation and bailouts, according to Competition Commission head Tembinkosi Bonakele.

He said the effectiveness of the Competition Act needs to be looked at, especially in relation to concentration. The SA economy is one of the most concentrated in the world and at least 70% of economic sectors are dominated by three to four large firms commanding average market shares of between 46% and 67%.

That is why, in his view, competition policy and execution in developing countries must respond to the local challenges of inequality, unemployment and poverty.

State-owned enterprises (SOEs), which often have monopolies over infrastructure, prefer to do business with large firms over SMMEs, according to Bonakele.

One of the commission’s abuse of dominance cases is against Transnet, which has been accused of excessive pricing and discrimination in favour of larger firms, he said at the Competition Law, Economics and Policy Conference at the Gordon Institute of Business Science on Thursday.

Regulation

As for regulation, the commission has observed that the standards authorities have "largely surrendered to incumbents who develop the standards to exclude new entrants and disrupters".

That is why the commission has engaged with the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) in this regard and is also investigating some of the industry associations which have "usurped the authority of the standards setting authorities".

"A key strategic role for a competition authority operating in this environment is to lower barriers to entry and promote market access. Barriers to entry in SA have manifested themselves in market conduct or firms’ behaviour, which may be abuse of dominance or cartels aimed at preventing entry or excluding small competitors," he said.  

The commission has observed how firms strategically increase barriers to entry. These include large companies combining abuse of dominance with cartel conduct, forming exclusionary export clubs and engaging in exclusionary conduct. Examples of these include rebates and price discrimination in favour of large buyers.  

"We have also seen strategic use of supply contracts that favour particular incumbents and exclude SMMEs and smaller firms. The worst of this has been outright cartels which include market allocation masquerading as genuine market segmentation," he said.

Regulatory barriers include the quantitative restrictions on the number of participants through licensing, resulting in insurmountable first mover advantages. Subsequent licensing of new players is often not accompanied by appropriate regulations to level the playing field. This is particularly rife in the telecommunications and financial services sectors.

Procurement

Procurement rules also favour large incumbents as they promote a "winner takes all" outcome largely based on price, which large firms are able to achieve due to advantages of economies of scale.

"Often, the so-called lowest price is in any event misleading because of the prevalent cost escalations post the award of tenders," said Bonakele.

Rigorous enforcement
   
On market conduct, competition authorities must continue with rigorous enforcement, focusing on those sectors most crucial for consumers - especially the poor - and economic growth, according to Bonakele.

"We need smarter regulation aimed at promoting rivalry and sustainable entry into markets. The commission will step up its advocacy efforts - including assessing the effectiveness of regulation in regulated sectors - and make appropriate recommendations," he said.

"The commission will continue working with our counterparts within the Southern African Development Community and the continent as chair of the African Competition Forum, to strengthen competition policy and enforcement."

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Most of the time there’s no red carpet. Even for an Oscar winner

55 minutes ago
Partner content

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ex-SA Express CEO paid R700k despite R35m wasted spend on his watch Hawks seeks affidavit from Manuel over SARS unit No quick fix for battered economy when Zuma goes ANC tells Brown to lay charges against Eskom Trillian 'culprits' How Apple plans to change the way you use the next iPhone
#GuptaLeaks: Questions surround Guptas’ minimal tax returns Manyi's risky ANN7 move South Africans work harder for cheaper meat - study Pupil overwhelmed by public support after Vodacom data glitch The poor spend most of their income on food

Company Snapshot

We're Talking About...

Savings Month

It's never too late to start saving. Visit our special issue and add your voice.
 
Related links:
Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

Bitcoin exchange sees complaints soar as users demand money

58 minutes ago

The most popular online exchange for trading digital currencies is generating a surge in customer complaints this year even as investors are lured by a dramatic rise in prices.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...