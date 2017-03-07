NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • A budget - by Zuma?

    Jac Laubscher takes a look at what SA could expect from a budget drawn up by Jacob Zuma.

  • Phoney land grab call

    Land seizure without compensation is exercising power without justice, says Terry Bell.

  • Dangerous definitions

    It's time to rethink using outdated definitions as a basis for legal decisions, says Mandi Smallhorne.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Chris Hart: Incentives often a sign of bad policy

Mar 07 2017 19:52
Carin Smith

Chris Hart

Related Articles

Is SA's tax incentive for young job-seekers working?

Inside Labour: The real fight for equity

Old Mutual shareholders approve remuneration, separation incentive plan

SA plans to extend auto incentives to commercial vehicles

DTI sweetens procurement transformation pill - Davies

Tax incentives in SA will reduce poverty - World Bank

 

Cape Town - Government incentives are often there to make up for bad policy, according to economist Chris Hart.

"Government policies can be enabling or disenabling. Rather take impediments out of the way," he said during a presentation at the Smart Procurement World Conference in Cape Town on Tuesday.

"Water flows downhill I always say. A higher hurdle rate leads to a lower growth rate, while a lower hurdle rate leads to a higher growth rate."

Earlier during the conference Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies announced a new cost sharing grant relating to procurement and supply. The aim would be to enhance manufacturing supply capacity.

Hart said since the 1980s countries like China, Mauritius and Chile have overtaken SA. Mauritius - which has not much more than good beaches going for it in his view - started in 1980 with a gross domestic product (GDP) per capita of less than half of that of SA. Now Mauritius is regarded as the 5th most economically free country in the world.

READ: DTI sweetens procurement transformation pill - Davies

"SA increasingly has a self-induced disabling environment, yet, the country has a high potential," said Hart.

In his view, the antidote for SA's three main challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment should be policies which remove over-regulation of labour, remove over-taxing and address the deficits of both government and households.

"Taxes are a burden. If the government is taxing a tax base which is already in deficit, it is creating problems for those it should be serving," said Hart.

His criticism of Budget 2017 is that capital formation is being taxed.

"Government is trying to alleviate poverty, but it is not reducing poverty as it is merely shifting resources," said Hart.

"SA needs to be competitive not comparative. We must look at SA and Africa in a global context to see how the country can be competitive. Nobody is going to invest in SA if we are essentially against investors."  

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

chris hart  |  rob davies  |  sa economy  |  policy  |  competitiveness

NEXT ON FIN24X

Zulu calls for transformation in procurement space

2017-03-07 16:16

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Taxing SA's super rich: 'I object to the new 45% top tax' SA economy shrinks more than expected Duarte warns that leadership fight risks split in ANC Maria Ramos asked why it took 15 months for Absa to blacklist Guptas What if Zuma drew up the budget?
Can Brian Molefe be redeemed? Govt's crisis of legitimacy fuels tax revolts - OUTA I didn't join govt to make money - Ramaphosa on SAA claims Don't rely too much on personal income tax, warns commission The outlook for value investors

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you want Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to address during his budget speech?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...