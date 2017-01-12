NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Let the banks fail

    Edward Ingram explains how central bankers got it so wrong and proposes a solution.

  • Manipulating the masses

    A perpetual cycle of poverty and ignorance aids only the enemies of democracy, says Solly Moeng.

  • Make time a blank slate

    We can allocate all our time in the ways we choose - but not without effort, says Ian Mann.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Carbon tax laggards may pay dearly, cautions environmental firm

18 minutes ago

(Supplied)

Related Articles

Carbon tax: SA can't afford it, says economist

‘Don't stress’ about carbon tax

Carbon tax will have a negative economic impact - Outa

SA carbon tax could spur economic growth - study

Carbon tax to 'change behaviour' of firms - Treasury

SA needs choice before carbon tax, says official

 

Cape Town - Some mid-sized companies not generally viewed as big polluters could end up paying more carbon tax than mining, manufacturing and metals-processing players with larger carbon dioxide (CO2) footprints, warns sustainability consultancy ERM South Africa. 

National Treasury previously indicated that a carbon tax will be implemented in early 2017. 

David Mercer, Durban-based technical director at ERM said in a statement that the initial phase of government's proposed carbon tax only covers fossil fuel combustion emissions, fugitive emissions and industrial process emissions. Sectors that will be most affected include electricity, mining and manufacturing.

“Proposed allowances create the theoretical potential for well-prepared companies with major exposure to reduce their tax bill to a level below that of somewhat smaller entities that fail to take advantage of government proposals."

READ: Carbon tax: SA can't afford it - economist 

Mercer believes some businesses seem to think there is no hurry as the carbon tax legislation is only at draft stage.

“They fail to realise that monitoring and reporting systems around pollution prevention plans and carbon abatement programmes are complex to initiate and need time to bed in. Do nothing now and you will feel the tax impacts later. Those impacts could be severe.”

All businesses – not just those with major CO2 footprints – should start to position themselves for future carbon-related legislation as government is determined to honour international commitments to cut greenhouse gases. 

For the proposed carbon tax, the marginal rate is R120 per ton of CO2 emitted. However, various thresholds mean effective rates might vary from 5% (R6 a ton) to 40% (R48).

Government proposals permit:

- An initial 60% tax-free allowance to 2020 – with carbon tax levied only on 40% of emissions

- A further 10% allowance relating to process emissions

- Another 10% allowance for so-called ‘trade-exposed’ sectors

- A 5% allowance for those who prove their mitigation efforts keep CO 2 emissions lower than their industry average

- Carbon offset allowances (another 5% to 10%) for those who green the environment by investing in South Africa-based approved carbon mitigating projects

- Another 5% tax-break for companies that participate in the initial phase of carbon tax budgeting

READ: Carbon offsets will make SA economy greener 

“Taking a structured approach to carbon management and leveraging sound mitigation projects could net a bonus 15% allowance for a proactive industry. In addition to this, there are often further savings to be had by using process-specific data in calculating emissions, as opposed to making standardised emissions calculations.

“The combined benefits are undoubtedly significant, but specialist input is necessary to determine what businesses and processes are covered and how best to capture the incentives.”

Mercer says a number of corporates take a holistic approach and also opt for soft loans and income tax incentives linked to energy efficiency and continuous improvement.

“Again, big players are wide awake while many of their business peers seem oblivious to the cash they leave lying on the floor.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

carbon tax  |  co2 emissions

NEXT ON FIN24X

Iran's first post-sanctions Airbus flies in

2017-01-12 15:04

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Govt's proposed fuel changes a ticking time-bomb - Naamsa SAA merger: CEO raises questions SA's negative outlook sign of junk downgrade to follow - S&P Zuma signs 7 new finance bills into law Gordhan to act against municipalities which owe Eskom money
SAA is watching its lunch being eaten by the Gulf Three SA can inspire the world without kowtowing to criminals INTERVIEW: Christo Wiese's daughter's jewellery makes it onto Hollywood red carpets How Trump's Twitter rage could revive gold Thuli's wish for 2017: I see Zuma putting SA above self

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: SMALL BUSINESS

From fossils to finance – that’s been the career trajectory of Dr Merrill van der Walt, a palaeontologist until recently. She is now a statistician with a difference.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

How did you buy your property?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...