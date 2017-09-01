NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Loading...

Business leaders brace for more rating downgrades

46 minutes ago
Amogelang Mbatha and Arabile Gumede, Bloomberg

President Jacob Zuma.

Related Articles

SAA has never been 'on top of the world' - Zuma

SA economy hasn't performed under former cabinet ministers - Zuma

No quick fix for battered economy when Zuma goes

Economic status quo threatens SA's stability - Dlamini-Zuma

ANC elective conference could be delayed - analyst

Ramaphosa reacts to Zuma credibility to appoint state capture commission

 

Johannesburg - South African business leaders are preparing for more credit-rating reductions as mismanagement hobbles state companies and after bad decisions by President Jacob Zuma, according to the head of one of the country’s biggest corporate lobby groups.

“We are expecting further ratings-agency downgrades because all the things that they said we shouldn’t do, the president has gone on to do,” Bonang Mohale, chief executive officer of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) and a former chairperson of Royal Dutch Shell’s South African unit, said in an interview at Bloomberg’s office in Johannesburg.

Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings cut South Africa’s foreign-currency debt to junk in April citing concerns about policy direction, political infighting and poor governance at state companies after Zuma fired investor-favourite Pravin Gordhan as finance minister.

Another downgrade to non-investment grade in the assessments for local-currency debt would exclude the nation from global indices and lead to billions of dollars in capital outflows.

Moody’s Investors Service is the only major company to assess both South Africa’s foreign-currency and rand-denominated debt at investment grade.

BLSA, a group of about 80 of the country’s largest companies, will be more vocal on social issues and in combating corruption, and seeking ways to transform and grow the economy, particularly after the African National Congress (ANC) elects a new leader in December, said Mohale said.

More vocal

“We accept as business that we have been quieter,” Mohale said. “We are going to talk to government, talk to the minister of finance and talk to the president to his face and saying something publicly,” he said. “The politeness has died.”

Zuma’s eight years as national president has been characterised by scandals, policy missteps and controversial appointments that have led to deep divisions within the ruling party.

He is due to step down as leader of the ANC in December, with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the former head of the African Union Commission and Zuma’s ex-wife, the main contenders for the party post. His term as president of the country ends in 2019.

His successor will inherit an economy that slid into recession in the first quarter and a network of officials implicated in allegedly looting taxpayer funds, as well as a party that has been bleeding support.

It lost control of economic hub, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria, in local government elections last year, leading to opposition parties cooperating to run four of the country’s largest cities. The ANC’s overall support slid to 54.5% in the municipal poll from 62% in a national ballot two years earlier, the worst electoral performance since the first all-race vote in 1994.

“Any right-thinking South African knows beyond any shadow of doubt that the actions of this ANC-led government” have lost the party the 2019 elections, Mohale said. “Coalition politics is a reality today, now it is going to move to national.”

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:


Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Gordhan: 'They will probably charge us'

2017-09-01 07:09

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Gordhan: 'They will probably charge us' Bitcoin exchange sees complaints soar as users demand money How Apple plans to change the way you use the next iPhone SAA has never been 'on top of the world' - Zuma iBurst to shut down at midnight
#GuptaLeaks: Questions surround Guptas’ minimal tax returns Manyi's risky ANN7 move South Africans work harder for cheaper meat - study Pupil overwhelmed by public support after Vodacom data glitch The poor spend most of their income on food

Company Snapshot

We're Talking About...

Savings Month

It's never too late to start saving. Visit our special issue and add your voice.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...