NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Business conditions show slight but ongoing uptick

34 minutes ago

(iStock)

Related Articles

Business conditions in SA remain buoyant

Prices at the factory gate ease to 5.6% in February

Positive signs for SA manufacturing - index

Kganyago: Inflation holds key to interest rate cut

Gold seen soaring to $1 500 as inflation poised for comeback

Meat prices expected to go up - analyst

 

Cape Town - South African business conditions in March improved for the seventh month running, the Standard Bank Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Wednesday.

At 50.7, up from February’s 50.5, the PMI was little changed but signalled an ongoing improvement in private sector operating conditions in the longest sequence of positive readings in over four years. A reading above 50 indicates an increase, while one below 50 shows a decrease.

The latest figure was broadly in line with the long-run survey average of 50.8, and the PMI's five components were all mildly positive in March. Output, new orders and stocks of purchases increased at slightly faster – albeit still weak – rates than in February, but the pace of job creation slowed.

Suppliers’ delivery times lengthened only slightly. Private sector activity remained muted, despite the slight uptick, and the strength of new order growth was weak overall and insufficient to generate rising backlogs which were broadly unchanged
during the month.

Although the rate of workforce growth slowed since February, employment growth was maintained for the ninth month running in March, linked to expanded capacity and new work. Staff costs rose at one of the weakest rates to date, while purchase price inflation was the second-slowest in the series history.

Input buying went up for the sixth month running, but the rate of growth remained marginal. Cost pressures were relatively weak and prices charged by South African companies went up only slightly in March. The rate of inflation was the second-slowest in the survey's history.

Standard Bank Economist Kim Silberman said: “The accelerated expansion in March’s PMI was supported by improvements in key demand and supply sub-indices, as well as stocks of purchases which continue to support the idea that economic
activity may have troughed."

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

pmi  |  sa economy

NEXT ON FIN24X

Zuma said to survive ANC calls to quit

2017-04-05 10:45

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
INFOGRAPHIC: How junk status will affect you Gigaba brings controversial advisers to Treasury Treasury boss Fuzile has asked to leave by end of April - sources UPDATE: Rand hits R13.85/$ as Zuma survives call to quit Investec CEO: 14 months of work to safeguard SA from junk wiped out - as it happened
Brexit begins as EU receives divorce papers from UK A coup d’êtat of a special kind ‘White monopoly capital' an excuse to avoid SA’s real problems How does SA Inc perform? Nene: Let's hope Zuma can explain Gordhan recall to appease investors

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#CabinetReshuffle

The focus is firmly on how the economy will absorb the fallout from the Cabinet reshuffle.
 
Related links:
Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

World Bank pushes Net1 to finish responsibility assessment

1 minute ago

The World Bank’s International Finance Corp. said it’s pressing Net1 UEPS Technologies Inc. to complete an assessment of its lending practices this year as human rights organisations allege that the company’s subsidiaries are improperly marketing goods and services to the more than 17 million South Africans on welfare.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think women are under-represented in leadership positions globally?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...