Brown clarifies legal steps against Eskom

Cape Town - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown on Friday evening provided more info about what actions she was taking against power utility Eskom.

This after Eskom on Tuesday provided Brown with details of the payments it made to the Gupta-linked financial advisory firm Trillian, the status of internal staff disciplinary measures, and the reasons why it had sent out conflicting media statements about its relationship with Trillian.

Brown had asked for Eskom to provide her with “definitive” answers by Tuesday, after repeatedly asking the power utility’s board to give her the information.

“Minister Lynne Brown has noted media reports stating that she has instructed Eskom to institute legal action against McKinsey, Trillian and Messrs Matshela Koko and Anoj Singh,” read the statement sent out at 17:00. “The Minister would like to clarify the facts.”

“With regard to Eskom, McKinsey and Trillian, the internal legal process on this matter has not been concluded and Minister has further requested the SIU to expedite its investigations," read the statement.

“In relation to labour relations matters where investigations have been concluded she has instructed the Eskom board to ensure that the disciplinary processes must be expedited and concluded."

Brown said that she had learnt from the Eskom board that executives "willfully misled her" when they previously provided her with information that Eskom had made no payments to Trillian. Brown used this response in a Parliamentary Question.

"The Minister has instructed Eskom to take appropriate disciplinary actions against the implicated executives,” read the statement.

The statement did not provide information on what the disciplinary action entails, or which Eskom executives are implicated.

Maimane to asks for McKinsey probe

Earlier on Friday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane had said he would write to the Serious Fraud Office in London to request an investigation into McKinsey’s South African dealings.

“Earlier this week, the DA laid criminal charges of fraud, racketeering and collusion in terms of Section 21 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act against McKinsey,” Maimane said.

“We believe there are other avenues that ought to be pursued in addition to these charges,” he said, explaining the party’s rationale for writing to the fraud unit in London.





