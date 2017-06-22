NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Brexit threatens Britain's summertime strawberries

37 minutes ago
strawberries


Related Articles

May faces new political reality with Brexit-heavy programme

As Brexit talks begin, Europe sees economic upswing over UK

Pound drops as BoE's Carney says not yet time to raise rates

Pound traders eye Brexit talks to shock it out of euro doldrums

Brexit talks begin with May under pressure to get soft split

May resumes talks to keep power amid calls to soften Brexit

 

London - Brexit has brought uncertainty to millions of people and sent the pound plummeting, but the EU divorce could also hit Britain's sweet taste of summer - strawberries.

With Brexit talks now under way, there are fears Britain will cut the number of European pickers which play an essential role in bring strawberries to picnics nationwide.

"This is as extreme as it gets," said Laurence Olins, chair of industry body British Summer Fruits which published a new Brexit report on Thursday.

"It is inconceivable that people who voted to leave the European Union wanted to destroy an iconic and incredibly competitive British horticulture industry, and see the end of buying British produce," he added.

The study by British Summer Fruits estimates 95% of Britain's 29 000 seasonal workers hail from European Union countries, predicting demand will rise to 31 000 by 2020.

A parliamentary paper published earlier in June said the figure was far higher - with around 75 000 temporary workers during peak seasons, of which 98% were from the EU.

A drop in fruit pickers travelling to the UK could lead to fewer strawberries being grown in the country, casting a cloud over the British summer.

In a further dent to national pride, Britons would have to rely on imported strawberries - and stomach price rises of up to 50%.

The British Summer Fruits report calls for a permit scheme to allow European pickers to work in the UK for short-term contracts after Brexit, protecting the industry from labour shortages.

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

uk  |  eu  |  strawberries  |  brexit

NEXT ON FIN24X

Chicken dumping: Rival groups battle it out

55 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Only nine new municipalities out of 263 achieved clean audits - AG report REVEALED: Public Protector punted ‘must read book’ by anti-Reserve Bank activist Rand jumps as Moody’s warns SA about Mining Charter The leader who caused a slump: Zuma blamed for SA mess R149m Eskom contract: Zuma adviser kept mum on business interests
'Exorbitant pricing' of Quantum at centre of taxi strike TIMELINE: Who is Ben Ngubane? Of masks, plasters and open wounds ANALYSIS: Eskom’s revolving door, endless scandals cloud SA’s energy future Zuma's grip loosened by Eskom chaos

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...