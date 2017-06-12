BREAKING: Moody’s downgrades SA’s top 5 banks … and more

Cape Town – Moody’s has downgraded the credit ratings of South Africa’s top five banks, three development finance institutions, certain City Power, MTN and Sanral credit ratings, and 10 regional and local governments.



The downgrades follow “the weakening of the South African government's credit profile”, it said in a statement on Monday after the markets closed.

On Friday ratings agency Moody’s downgraded both the local and foreign currency rating to Baa3 from Baa2 and maintained a negative outlook.

The five banks - Standard Bank, FirstRand, Absa, Nedbank and Investec - have now all been downgraded to the same level as the country with the same negative outlook.

Reacting to the latest downgrades, Democratic Alliance finance spokesperson David Maynier told Fin24 that "the negative effects of President Jacob Zuma's 'midnight cabinet reshuffle' are spreading like a disease throughout the economy and have now resulted in the downgrade of the five largest banks in SA".

The rand was not affected by the downgrades and was trading 0.92% stronger against the dollar at 20:40 on Monday. The banks had mixed runs by the close of business and before the Moody's announcement. Barclays Africa (Absa) was up 1.71%, Nedbank was down 1.95%, Standard Bank was up 0.77%, FirstRand (FNB) was up 0.7% and Investec was down 0.68%.

Regarding the development finance institutions, Moody's downgraded the long-term foreign-currency issuer ratings of the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC) and the long term local-and foreign-currency issuer ratings of the Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa (Land Bank) to Baa3 from Baa2.

Land Bank's local- and foreign-currency and DBSA's foreign-currency short-term issuer ratings were also downgraded to Prime-3 from Prime-2. The outlook on all long-term global scale ratings is negative. At the same time, the rating agency affirmed the Aa1.za/P-1.za national-scale issuer ratings (NSRs) assigned to DBSA and Land Bank.

Regarding the downgrading of the banks, Moody’s said the primary driver is the challenging operating environment in South Africa, characterised by a pronounced economic slowdown, and weakening institutional strength that has led Moody's to lower South Africa's macro profile score to “moderate-” from “moderate”.

“The lower macro profile exerts pressure on the individual factors on banks' scorecards, and implies that the country's banks need stronger loss-absorption and liquidity buffers to withstand the headwinds and in order to remain at the same rating levels,” it said.

“The rating agency expects GDP growth of only 0.8% in 2017 and 1.5% in 2018, from 0.3% in 2016, levels significantly below the government's target growth.

“These challenging economic conditions, combined with potentially weaker investor confidence, volatility in asset prices, and higher funding costs will likely pressure banks' earnings and asset quality metrics going forward, and challenge their resilient financial performance so far.

“In addition, the banks' high sovereign exposure, mainly in the form of government debt securities held as part of their liquid assets requirement, links their credit profile to that of the government. The top five banks' overall sovereign exposure, including loans to state-related entities, averages more than 150% of their capital bases, according to South African Reserve Bank's regulatory returns as of March 2017.”

List of 13 South African sub-sovereigns that were affected (including MTN, Sanral and City Power):



Downgrades:



Issuer: City Power Johannesburg



LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2



Issuer: East Rand Water Care Company



LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3



Issuer: South African National Roads Ag Ltd (The)



ST Issuer Rating, Downgraded to NP from P-3



LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3



Issuer: Amathole, District Municipality of



LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1



Issuer: Breede Valley, Municipality of



LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1



Issuer: Cape Town, City of



LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2



ST Issuer Rating, Downgraded to P-3 from P-2



Senior unsecured MTN, Downgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Baa2



Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2



Issuer: Ekurhuleni, Metropolitan Municipality of



LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2



ST Issuer Rating, Downgraded to P-3 from P-2



Senior Unsecured MTN, Downgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Baa2



Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2



Issuer: Johannesburg, City of



LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2



ST Issuer Rating, Downgraded to P-3 from P-2



Senior Unsecured MTN, Downgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Baa2



Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2



Issuer: Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality



LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1



Issuer: Mbombela, Municipality of



LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1



Issuer: Nelson Mandela, Metropolitan Municipality



LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2



Issuer: Rustenburg, Municipality of



LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1



Issuer: Tshwane, City of



LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1



Affirmations:



Issuer: City Power Johannesburg



LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa1za



Issuer: East Rand Water Care Company



LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa3za



Issuer: South African National Roads Ag Ltd (The)



LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa3za



ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1za



Issuer: Amathole, District Municipality of



LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2za



Issuer: Bergrivier, Municipality of



LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Ba3



Issuer: Breede Valley, Municipality of



LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2za



ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1za



Issuer: Cape Town, City of



ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1za



LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aaaza



Senior unsecured MTN, Affirmed Aaaza



Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aaaza



Issuer: Ekurhuleni, Metropolitan Municipality of



ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1za



LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aaaza



Senior Unsecured MTN, Affirmed Aaaza



Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aaaza



Issuer: Johannesburg, City of



ST Issuer Rating Affirmed P-1za



LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa1za



Senior Unsecured MTN, Affirmed Aa1za



Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa1za



Issuer: Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality



LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1za



ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1za



Issuer: Mbombela, Municipality of



LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2za



Issuer: Nelson Mandela, Metropolitan Municipality



LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa1za



Issuer: Rustenburg, Municipality of



LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1za



Issuer: Tshwane, City of



LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1za



ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1za



Upgrades:



Issuer: Bergrivier, Municipality of



LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa1za from Baa2za



ST Issuer Rating, Upgraded to P-2za from P-3za



Outlook Actions:



Issuer: City Power Johannesburg



Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review



Issuer: East Rand Water Care Company



Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review



Issuer: South African National Roads Ag Ltd (The)



Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review



Issuer: Amathole, District Municipality of



Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review



Issuer: Bergrivier, Municipality of



Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable



Issuer: Breede Valley, Municipality of



Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review



Issuer: Cape Town, City of



Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review



Issuer: Ekurhuleni, Metropolitan Municipality of



Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review



Issuer: Johannesburg, City of



Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review



Issuer: Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality



Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review



Issuer: Mbombela, Municipality of



Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review



Issuer: Nelson Mandela, Metropolitan Municipality



Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review



Issuer: Rustenburg, Municipality of



Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review



Issuer: Tshwane, City of



Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review



Ratings not affected:



Issuer: Tshwane, City of



ST Issuer Rating, NP



Issuer: Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality



ST Issuer Rating, NP



Issuer: Breede Valley, Municipality of



ST Issuer Rating, NP



Issuer: Bergrivier, Municipality of



ST Issuer Rating, NP



