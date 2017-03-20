NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

    Kindness to strangers still exists, says Mandi Smallhorne after experiencing an airport mishap.

    SA's new trade federation must stop the slide into an age of barbarism, says Patrick Craven.

    This tricky art must consider emotional as well as psychological experience, says Ian Mann.

Brazil meat imports blocked over health scare

Mar 20 2017 18:52
meat

(iStock)

Santiago - Chile and China on Monday suspended imports of meat from Brazil over claims that corrupt exporters sold tainted products.

The scandal is threatening Brazil's reputation as the world's biggest beef and poultry-exporting nation.

Chile's Agriculture Minister Carlos Furche said on Twitter the government was imposing a "temporary" suspension of meat imports from Brazil.

It said the ban would stay in place until Brazil confirmed that companies exporting meat to Chile had been correctly vetted.

The Brazil agriculture ministry said on Monday in an online statement that China suspended imports of meat from Brazil.

The scandal broke on Friday when police said a two-year probe had found major meat producers bribed health inspectors to certify tainted food as fit for consumption.

At least 30 people have been arrested, with police raiding more than a dozen processing plants and issuing 27 arrest warrants.

A poultry-processing plant run by the multinational BRF group and two meat-processing plants operated by the local Peccin company were shut down, the agriculture ministry said.

Brazilian meat is exported to more than 150 countries, with principal markets including Saudi Arabia, China, Singapore, Japan, Russia, the Netherlands and Italy.

Sales in 2016 reached $5.9bn in poultry and $4.3bn in beef, according to Brazilian government data.

Loading...