Brain drain at Treasury continuing?

Cape Town - A number of jobs being advertised at National Treasury again raises the question of a possible brain drain at this important state department.

In a number of tweets Treasury says it is looking for, among other positions, a head of the government technical advisory centre (GTAC), a director general and a chief procurement officer.

The chief procurement officer will earn an all-inclusive package of between R1.3m and R1.46m a year.

He or she will be expected to modernise the state procurement system to be "fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective".

The suitable candidate a Masters degree in supply chain management and be registered at a relevant professional body as well as have at least 10 years' relevant senior management experience. The candidate must also have proven experience in successfully transforming and modernising procurement within a large public entity.

The director general will earn between R1.68m and R1.9m a year and must provide strategic leadership and direction for the successful implementation of the legislative mandate of Treasury.

He or she must also provide the minister of finance with appropriate and quality advice and support on all financial related issues and management of fiscal policy.

The candidate must have a Masters degree in economics or a related field from an accredited institution as well as eight to ten years of senior management experience of which at least five years must have been within any organ of state. Furthermore, extensive experience in the key programmes of Treasury is required.

The head of the GTAC will earn between R1.68m and R1.9m per year and be accountable to the minister of finance and to Treasury. He or she needs strong technical management expertise in governance, finance, strategic leadership and operational management.

The candidate needs a postgraduate degree in management or commerce and at least ten years' management experience within a professional services or public sector environment.

Treasury's acting chief procurement officer Schalk Human recently told Fin24 in an exclusive interview just days before the removal of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas that the tech-savvy chief procurement office could become a major stumbling block in any attempt to capture Treasury for nefarious purposes.

WATCH: INTERVIEW: How corruption busters could prevent Treasury capture

Treasury chief Lungisa Fuzile, for instance, resigned earlier in April, sparking fears of a mass exodus of experienced staff from the department following the sacking of Gordhan.

Two sources within the Treasury previously told Huffpost SA that Fuzile was a crucial stabilising factor in the institution and that if he goes, others might follow.

Fuzile had overseen the implementation of a spending ceiling and had to steer the SA's finances during a period in which the rand lost more than 50% of its value against the dollar and SA's credit rating moved toward junk status.

READ: Treasury boss Fuzile has asked to leave by end of April - sources