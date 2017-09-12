NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Zim may miss the boat

    Zimbabwe could lose out on the new investor attraction: a young population, says Malcom Sharara.

  • Hurricane alert

    Irma points to stormy times ahead as SA's water shortage deepens, says Mandi Smallhorne.

  • Make your team great

    Coaching skills can help you get the best out of your people, says ace book reviewer Ian Mann.

Loading...

BEE in construction should be more than just ticking boxes

8 minutes ago
Carin Smith
construction


Related Articles

Multi-year budget system mooted for construction sector

UK manufacturing jumps, construction falls as quarter starts

Nafcoc slams Chinese ‘arrogance’

AfriSam to eye other deals if tie-up with PPC fails

Group Five settles on new board after spat - report

Strike warning: Numsa warns of more Medupi and Kusile delays

 

Cape Town – It is not enough for the construction industry to simply comply with the minimum requirements of black economic empowerment, according to Gregory Mofokeng, general secretary of the Black Business Council in the Built Environment.

“We are all about ownership being in black hands. Ownership is very important,” he emphasised repeatedly during a panel discussion on transformation in the construction industry, which took place at the annual congress of Master Builders South Africa.

In his view, the current “mere ticking of the boxes” of the BEE scorecard is not enough.

“We see white-owned construction companies only being committed to the minimum of the BEE codes,” said Mofokeng.

“There is not enough transformation in the construction industry. We want to see major sub-contractors being black. Transformation must cascade down - and not just in terms of shareholders being black and enjoying the benefit of dividends and attending meetings.”

He said as many people as possible must be included, and the government’s black industrialist programme should be expanded to the construction industry as well.

Mofokeng would like to see tenders in the industry going to companies which are at least 51% black owned.

READ: Multi-year budget system mooted for construction sector

Other members of the panel included Thabo Masombuka, CEO of the Construction Sector Charter, and Craig Lemboe of the Bureau of Economic Research at the University of Stellenbosch.

Further issues raised during the panel discussion included the need to focus on better skills development in the construction industry, growing the cake in the industry instead of just focusing on shifting demographics, and suspicion of the capabilities of empowerment companies.

During question time, a delegate said the industry has now been waiting for years for its own charter with nothing being forthcoming.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Zuma may again fire critics in cabinet - analysts

2017-09-11 19:19

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
And the Banking Survey winner is… Hurricane Irma swamps Miami as R2,6trn threat hits land Sneak peek as Apple set to launch three new iPhones Corruption Watch to ask US to probe McKinsey's Eskom deals Why did R70bn Chinese contracts bypass tender laws, asks DA
Yes, but punish those behind Bell Pottinger too Seventy-eight billion reasons why Bitcoin's the new gold: Gadfly Yoco and that beaten-down eatery in the US LIST: How SARS can avert delays in refunds Britain was 'stupid' to vote for Brexit, says an EU official

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...