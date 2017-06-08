NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Affirmative resistance

    Emotion-laden concepts will only pull away at the glue holding SA together, says Solly Moeng.

  • Weep for SA

    We need to get rid of the canker that’s eating our democracy alive, says Mandi Smallhorne.

  • Terry Bell's Inside Labour

    There seems to be a groundswell among unions and citizens to see principles put into practice.

All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Are #GuptaEmails fake news? Dlodlo quizzed

25 minutes ago
Liesl Peyper


Related Articles

#GuptaLeaks: Guptas planned to buy Primedia and build a media empire

#GuptaLeaks: Oakbay 'doing the right thing even when no-one's watching'

#GuptaEmails reveal how ex-Oakbay CEO acted as Zwane's spin doctor

Gigaba washes his hands of #GuptaEmail links

#GuptaEmails: SA High Commissioner helped get Gupta a job as Consul

Eskom-Tegeta hearing returns to Parliament amid #GuptaEmails leak

 

Cape Town – Does government regard the leak of emails between the Guptas and their associates as fake news?

This question was posed to Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo who briefed the media on Thursday after Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Reading from the official Cabinet statement, Dlodlo said government calls on South Africans to be vigilant of fake news, particularly on social media.

"These hoaxes, fake news and the dissemination of false information cause panic among our communities and waste time and resources of the police," the statement said.

The paragraphs on fake news were directly above Cabinet’s expression of concern about "media reports on the 'leaked emails'."

A journalist asked Dlodlo if the public should read anything in the sequence of the utterances in the statement. "Cabinet’s concern about the leaked emails follows directly after the paragraphs on fake news. Does this mean government regards the leaked emails as fake news?"

Dlodlo did not answer the question, but emphasised that Cabinet had not discussed the veracity of the leaked emails.

In the statement, Cabinet said it remains fully committed to good governance and at the same time notes that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in terms of the Constitution.

"Cabinet urges all who have information about any wrongdoing by government officials or ministers to inform the law-enforcement agencies so that investigations can be undertaken."

Follow Liesl on Twitter.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

ayanda dlodlo  |  sa economy  |  gupta emails  |  gupta leaks

NEXT ON FIN24X

The cutting-edge designer making clothes with a story to tell

50 minutes ago
Partner content

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As electricity prices soar, consumers abandon Eskom Zuma's corruption scandal lays bare chaos in police BREAKING: Dondo Mogajane appointed DG of Treasury Private sector to blame for recession - Mantashe Rand knocked as new poll gives Corbyn lead over May on day UK votes
Following FIC move, DeVere now said to face US probe Stakes are high as Zim ministers meet mining execs Ethical leadership needed more than ever in a diverse Europe Gordhan launches scathing attack on Eskom The dead are bidding for government business in SA

Company Snapshot

Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

KFC comes to UberEATS

2017-06-07 16:39

UberEATS and KFC announced on Wednesday that customers in Johannesburg can enjoy KFC meals delivered to their home or work, for the first time, through the UberEATS app.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...