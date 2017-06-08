Are #GuptaEmails fake news? Dlodlo quizzed

Cape Town – Does government regard the leak of emails between the Guptas and their associates as fake news?

This question was posed to Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo who briefed the media on Thursday after Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Reading from the official Cabinet statement, Dlodlo said government calls on South Africans to be vigilant of fake news, particularly on social media.

"These hoaxes, fake news and the dissemination of false information cause panic among our communities and waste time and resources of the police," the statement said.

The paragraphs on fake news were directly above Cabinet’s expression of concern about "media reports on the 'leaked emails'."

A journalist asked Dlodlo if the public should read anything in the sequence of the utterances in the statement. "Cabinet’s concern about the leaked emails follows directly after the paragraphs on fake news. Does this mean government regards the leaked emails as fake news?"

Dlodlo did not answer the question, but emphasised that Cabinet had not discussed the veracity of the leaked emails.

In the statement, Cabinet said it remains fully committed to good governance and at the same time notes that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in terms of the Constitution.

"Cabinet urges all who have information about any wrongdoing by government officials or ministers to inform the law-enforcement agencies so that investigations can be undertaken."

