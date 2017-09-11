NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Zim may miss the boat

    Zimbabwe could lose out on the new investor attraction: a young population, says Malcom Sharara.

  • Hurricane alert

    Irma points to stormy times ahead as SA's water shortage deepens, says Mandi Smallhorne.

  • Make your team great

    Coaching skills can help you get the best out of your people, says ace book reviewer Ian Mann.

Loading...

Another interest rate drop could be on cards - economist

16 minutes ago
Carin Smith

(iStock)

Related Articles

Shares and interest rates go hand in hand

Rand unlikely to weaken further on rate cuts

Surprise rate cut is no death knell for resilient rand

4 reasons why SARB should cut rates

Multi-year budget system mooted for construction sector

Patel: Structural features diminish effective competition, limit inclusivity of growth

 

Cape Town – The monetary policy committee of the South African Reserve Bank could lower the interest rate by a further 25 basis points next week, in the view of Craig Lemboe of the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at the University of Stellenbosch.

“Some analysts say there could even be a further 75 basis-point reduction on the cards; at the BER we keep a more conservative outlook for 25 basis points,” Lemboe said at the annual congress of Master Builders South Africa.

He pointed out that the local construction industry is technically still in recession and has underperformed the general economy for the first time since 2008.

“We have identified a crisis of confidence as a major problem. Consumers are not willing to participate in the economy due to this lack of confidence,” said Lemboe.

“So, if businesses are hesitant to invest, it leads to an impact on employment and private sector fixed investment. A lot is placed on what will happen at the ANC leadership election in December and business is adopting a wait-and-see game. This inhibits the building sector.”

Lemboe said consumers are reluctant to spend more, despite lower inflation.

In the view of the BER, SA economic growth in 2017 will be flat.

“We feel the construction sector will experience more pain the rest of the year as the private sector is constrained and government is challenged by concerns of shortfalls,” said Lemboe.

“Conditions should, however, improve through the course of 2018, although risks of sovereign debt and ratings downgrades remain.”

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Top 5 on Fin24: Three new iPhones for Apple, Corruption Watch turns to US Justice Department, and questions about health of SA's tax system

2017-09-11 18:52

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
And the Banking Survey winner is… Why did R70bn Chinese contracts bypass tender laws, asks DA Hurricane Irma swamps Miami as R2,6trn threat hits land Sneak peek as Apple set to launch three new iPhones Corruption Watch to ask US to probe McKinsey's Eskom deals
Yes, but punish those behind Bell Pottinger too Seventy-eight billion reasons why Bitcoin's the new gold: Gadfly Yoco and that beaten-down eatery in the US LIST: How SARS can avert delays in refunds Britain was 'stupid' to vote for Brexit, says an EU official

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...