NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
In partnership with
Loading...

ALERT: Pressure set to pile on the rand

Aug 27 2017 20:30
Carin Smith


Related Articles

Long-term view of the rand

Don’t let the rand dictate offshore investment decisions

Shoprite resilient despite rand, recession woes

Sasol blames recession and strong rand as profits drop

Local equities close weaker amid rand confusion

Rand recovery punishes SA's ageing, costly gold mines

 

Cape Town - The rand will continue to devalue as SA is not attracting long-term "sticky" capital, according to Andrew Rissik, managing director of forex and international projects at Sable Group.

"Recent rand strength is in line with the emerging markets peer group, but in the light of state capture (revelations) I think we will again see a lot of downward pressure on the rand," he said at an international retirement seminar hosted by Sovereign.

The lack of labour productivity is another factor putting pressure on the rand, he added.

"After Nenegate, business, labour and government held talks, but after the latest Cabinet reshuffle I think the mistrust is back," said Rissik.

At the same time, he said, it has been the quietest time regarding outflows from SA since 2011. Yet, he cautioned that this could change suddenly once "yet another trigger" happens.

Moving money offshore

"The big question is how the rand is influencing investments at the moment. South Africans are feeling unsure regarding the rand and there is a risk of moving money offshore at the wrong time," he said.

In his view, it is currently actually a good time to take money out of the country.

"I think in the short to medium term there will be more rand strength, but over the long term it will become weaker. One has to take out emotion when deciding on when to take money offshore," said Rissik.

There are lots of reasons why the rand should not be as strong as it is at the moment, according to Joanne Baynham of MitonOptimal SA.

"It is the search for yield which is keeping the rand better, despite massive problems in the country. These include politics and a lack of productivity," she said at the seminar.

"I am amazed that the rand is not weaker. It is because emerging market bonds still offer better returns."  

Guernsey

Dominic Wheatley, CEO of Guernsey Finance, told Fin24 more and more South Africans are turning to Guernsey as an offshore option.

"There are a lot of SA businesses in Guernsey and vice versa. South Africans are looking to diversify in respect of mitigating risk in SA," said Wheatley. "We understand SA business and the SA environment," he added.

"Globally we see a lot of political and economic uncertainty and people are looking for a stable base and good business environment with high quality regulations, financial and legal systems. They want to place their money with certainty of outcome and good governance."

Baynham said the world economy is actually in far better shape than in years. Europe is doing a lot better and consumer confidence is picking up in the US.

Inflation also seems "non-existent" in the world today because of what she calls "the three D's", namely disruption, demographics and debt.

"There is far better value to be had in emerging markets - especially in Asia where productivity levels are incredible compared to SA," she said.

She sees great opportunities in Europe and Japan as well as in tech stock, which she calls "exciting".

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

investments  |  rand  |  sa economy  |  retirement  |  currencies

NEXT ON FIN24X

The Brexit files: A rundown of the UK's position papers

2017-08-25 21:30

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Huawei ambushes Samsung outside Joburg office Durban man takes on big brands with hand-made bluetooth speaker Eskom price hike will have ‘devastating effect’ This tech exec resigned and turned to organic farming PICS: Behind the walls of the luxury Val de Vie estate
#GuptaLeaks: Questions surround Guptas’ minimal tax returns Manyi's risky ANN7 move South Africans work harder for cheaper meat - study Pupil overwhelmed by public support after Vodacom data glitch The poor spend most of their income on food

Company Snapshot

We're Talking About...

Savings Month

It's never too late to start saving. Visit our special issue and add your voice.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...