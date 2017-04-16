NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
In partnership with
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Aide to Gigaba advocates nationalisations

11 minutes ago
Rene Vollgraaff: Bloomberg

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.(Photo: AFP)

Related Articles

Why the SARB should be nationalised - analyst

Gigaba berates govt leaders over reckless downgrade statements

Gigaba wants someone with a 'cool head' for Treasury DG

Gigaba to meet with Eskom, ministries on SA's nuclear plan

Junk status: ANC dissent ‘worrying’

Brain drain at Treasury continuing?

 

Johannesburg - An adviser to new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba advocated the state takeover of banks, mines and insurance companies in a newspaper editorial, two weeks after President Jacob Zuma’s ouster of Pravin Gordhan shocked investors and led to a debt downgrade.

In an opinion piece titled “Our chance to complete the revolution,” published in the Sunday Times, Christopher Malikane, an economics professor at the University of the Witswatersrand, also proposed the establishment of a state bank that would combine all government-owned financial institutions, the nationalisation of the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) and the expropriation of land without compensation to the owners.

READ: Why the SARB should be nationalised - analyst

The Sunday Times said Malikane, who has advised the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), is an adviser to Gigaba, citing spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete. Gigaba, who was appointed March 31, has pledged to avoid further debt downgrades and said on April 13 that he urged Zuma to stick to previous budget plans and wants management continuity at National Treasury.

Gigaba and his deputy, Sfiso Buthelezi, who was also appointed March 31, have met with the CEOs of Standard Bank Group, Barclays Africa Group, Nedbank Group and FirstRand and assured them there would be no shift in policy, the Banking Association of SA said on April 5.

Gordhan’s ouster as finance minister in a cabinet reshuffle led to S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings cutting SA’s credit rating to sub-investment grade.

Moody’s Investors Service has put its assessment of SA’s debt, which is two levels above junk, on review for a downgrade on April 3.

Tshwete didn’t immediately respond to a phone call and text message Sunday seeking comment on Malikane’s appointment and role at the Treasury.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Wait and see says Eskom about alleged R30m payout to Molefe

2017-04-16 12:49

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Wait and see says Eskom about alleged R30m payout to Molefe Sexwale investigation into Trillian Gupta-Nenegate claims hit dead end Junk status: ANC dissent ‘worrying’ Revenue service could miss by billions Gigaba berates govt leaders over reckless downgrade statements
OPINION: Ending inequality the only way to save SA's fading rainbow Entrepreneur realises CEO dream at the young age of 26 REVIEWED: Nintendo offers one of the most versatile consoles ever White South Africans should claim their place ANC split in Zuma's heartland threatens his succession plans

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#JunkStatus

So, the worst has finally happened. S&P and Fitch officially downgraded SA to junk status following the ill-timed Cabinet reshuffle.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you have a budget set aside for Easter holiday spending?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...