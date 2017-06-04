NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
In partnership with

  • Terry Bell's Inside Labour

    There seems to be a groundswell among unions and citizens to see principles put into practice.

  • SARB faces menace

    SA's political crisis is threatening the Reserve Bank's fragile calm, says Jac Laubscher.

  • Water supply woes

    It's time to start nationwide talks about the real state of water resources, says Solly Moeng.

All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Trump saw Paris climate pact as economic straitjacket

29 minutes ago

President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the terrorist attack in Manchester during a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Related Articles

UK's May shows priorities by not slamming Trump on climate

Trump to exit climate pact allies deride call for do-over

Merkel signals new era for Europe as Trump smashes consensus

13 big businesses urge Trump to stay in Paris deal

Defending the earth

G7 energy ministers fail to agree on climate change statement

 

Washington - By exiting the Paris climate agreement, President Donald Trump says he sought to escape an economic straitjacket that would hinder him from making good on his populist campaign promises and pro-growth agenda.

Elected in no small part thanks to voters in "rust belt" industrial and mining states, Trump pledged as a candidate to breathe new life into traditional sectors like auto manufacturing, steel and coal mining.

He also sought to promote US oil and gas production, which has boomed thanks to the rise of hydraulic fracturing in shale.

It was no accident that Trump in his announcement Thursday said he had been elected to represent the "citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris".

READ: SA disappointed in Trump's climate change accord withdrawal 

That city in Pennsylvania - a state which went narrowly for Trump in November and helped tip the election in his favor - is an old industrial stronghold where steel and railroad magnate Andrew Carnegie began his empire in the 19th century.

But the example was perhaps poorly chosen. US Steel, which was partly formed with Carnegie's assets, is now only the 11th largest employer in Pittsburgh, and Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto responded to the comment by pledging to adhere to the Paris agreement's objectives, in spite of Trump.

Green economy

Trump cited a study by NERA Economic Consulting, which said the Paris agreement "could cost America as much as 2.7 million lost jobs by 2025," including 440 000 jobs in the manufacturing sector.

He did not cite older statistics from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis, which in 2013 estimated there already were 3.5 million "green" jobs in the American economy.

And according to the International Renewable Energy Agency, in 2016, 777 000 people in the United States worked in renewable energy alone, not including hydropower, while job growth was 17 times greater in the sector than for the economy as a whole.

In his announcement, Trump said the Paris deal would add too many constraints to US businesses, especially in energy.

But the decision to exit the Paris agreement was swiftly denounced by the major American companies, including industrial and energy corporations, which have been working for years to reduce their carbon footprints.

READ: US now a rogue state and a climate change villain, world tells Trump 

"America first" has been Trump's catchphrase, and he said the climate pact put the country at "a very, very big disadvantage" even though the US already had the world's "highest standard of environmental protection."

He pointedly did not say that the United States was the world's second largest carbon emitter after China.

The agreement calls for contributions from rich countries to help poor countries switch to sustainable energy. But Trump said Washington will not contribute, pointing to the $20trn US sovereign debt and saying some cities "cannot hire enough police officers or fix vital infrastructure".

There again, he left out the fact that the United States is the world's largest economy, with 25% of global GDP, with an unemployment rate that, as of Friday, was at a 16-year low of 4.3%.

Dismantling a legacy

Sticking with the Paris agreement could have meant accepting the very things Trump has rejected elsewhere: he has denounced or pledged to renegotiate free trade agreements, claiming they too put the United States at a disadvantage.

READ: Trump's Paris exit leaves him isolated, from C-Suites to Capitals 

Trump also has set about dismantling the legacy of his predecessor Barack Obama, on policies from healthcare to environmental protection, and he has launched a major deregulation push.

Yet much of Trump's domestic agenda so far has met with considerable frustration. He is struggling to get a replacement for Obama's health insurance programme through Congress.

His tax plan for the moment remains a policy abstraction, and his administration is bogged down in investigations of possible collusion with the Russian government.

But exiting the Paris agreement required no act of Congress and allowed him to claim victory and say he was making good on promises to the American people.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

BREAKING: Brian Molefe challenges his removal as CEO

8 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Manuel: White monopoly capital doesn't exist #GuptaEmails reveal how ex-Oakbay CEO acted as Zwane's spin doctor Petrol price breather for motorists Mugabe speaks out against white capital in SA and Zim SOEs: Is the PIC in too deep?
Following FIC move, DeVere now said to face US probe Stakes are high as Zim ministers meet mining execs Ethical leadership needed more than ever in a diverse Europe Gordhan launches scathing attack on Eskom The dead are bidding for government business in SA

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...