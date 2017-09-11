NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Loading...

Hurricane Irma swamps Miami as R2,6trn threat hits land

Sep 11 2017 05:00
Brian K. Sullivan
(Jalon Manson Shortte via AP

(Jalon Manson Shortte via AP) (Jalon Manson Shortte)

Related Articles

US jobless claims soar to 2012 high on Hurricane Harvey

Oil trades near four-week high as refining returns after Harvey

Sasol's $11bn chemical project restarts after Harvey

US stocks end higher, oil shares boosted by hurricane

'I'm scared to death' says Key West woman riding out storm

Cuba surveys toppled houses, flooded cities in wake of Irma

 

Miami - Hurricane Irma smashed into Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm, driving a wall of water and violent winds ashore and marking the first time since 1964 the US was hit by back-to-back major hurricanes.

The storm’s eye moved over the lower Florida Keys at about 09:00am on Sunday in the US with top winds of 209km/h, the US National Hurricane Center said. After Irma rakes Florida’s west coast, it may keep moving north across Georgia and Alabama.

The storm is so large that cities on the southern and eastern extremes of the state are being hit with surges and winds high enough to topple a crane in Miami, where the flooded Brickell financial district looked like a swift river.

“We are about to get our own version of what hell looks like,” Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said in a CNN interview.

Just over two weeks after Hurricane Harvey struck the heart of U.S. energy production in Texas, Irma is threatening another region with almost R2,6trn ($200bn) worth of damage. Irma’s wrath has already roiled markets, sending insurance stocks plunging and orange juice futures surging. At least 1.6 million homes and businesses in Florida had lost power by noon, according to Rob Gould, a spokesman for Florida Power & Light, the state’s biggest utility operator.

The storm’s path forced the largest evacuation in Miami-Dade County history and sent millions of Floridians fleeing. It’s the first major hurricane to hit Florida since Wilma in 2005 and has already laid waste to the small island of Barbuda, killed at least 25 people and left thousands homeless across the Caribbean.

The storm’s track along Florida’s west coast “is almost, if not, a worst-case scenario for Tampa Bay,” said Rob Miller, a meteorologist at AccuWeather Inc. in State College, Pennsylvania. “It shoves all the water into Tampa Bay and then shoves it right into downtown.”

Just before Irma’s landfall, Enki Research disaster modeler Chuck Watson said the storm’s trek up Florida’s coast could cost R2,5trn ($192bn) and threatens R25trn ($2trn) of property. Total losses from Katrina reached R2,1trn ($160bn) in 2017 dollars after it slammed into New Orleans in 2005.

Irma is “easily on track to be the new No. 1 storm unless intensity collapses,” Watson said.

The storm could make a second landfall in Florida near Marco Island or Sarasota late Sunday in the US and a third near Apalachicola in the state’s Panhandle region on Monday. By then, Irma may have weakened because of wind shear.

President Donald Trump described the hurricane as “a storm of enormous destructive power” while discussing preparations with his Cabinet.

In Miami, a crane collapsed in the downtown area and damaged a high-rise building, said Chuck Caracozza, a National Weather Service meteorologist there. Trees were down and there was storm surge damage, he said. Miami officials said in a news release that they were contacting neighbors and warning them to stay away from walls and windows near the crane, whose wreckage teetered over thin air.

Along flooded Brickell Avenue, side streets became tributaries and wind whipped up whitecaps on water coursing by office buildings in the financial district.

At the J.W. Marriott hotel in the neighborhood, guests were pulled into an emergency shelter in the fifth-floor ballroom as cell phones started beeping weather warnings. Hotel staff set up a video screen to play movies, provided board games and even a special room for pet care. Speakers played soothing lounge music, and a giant video screen cycled images of tropical beaches. 

Storm Surge

The Tampa Bay area may be hit with a worse storm surge because the continental shelf there is relatively shallow, said Jeff Masters, co-founder of Weather Underground in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The last major hurricane to hit Tampa was in 1921, Masters said.

On the city’s Bayshore Boulevard, the waters of Tampa Bay had actually receded as much as 61m Sunday morning. Detritus such as discarded beer cans and sea shells could be seen atop muddy sand that until recently had been covered by the water. 

Downtown, the commercial center, the port and cruise terminal were virtually deserted as rain increased and winds picked up. Buildings were fortified with boards over windows and three-foot walls of sandbags at the doors.

Geoff Rutland, 40, a lifelong Tampa resident, and his wife, D.J., decided to ride out the storm with five other families and a pastor in the Crossing Jordan Family Worship Center.

At an ice vending machine about a block away, there was a long line. He helped others tie ice bags, fill coolers and keep calm. During a phone interview he repeatedly paused to refuse tips from those he helped.

"I’m not here for money,” he said. “I’m just here to help people."

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

florida  |  hurricane irma  |  damage

NEXT ON FIN24X

Why did R70bn Chinese contracts bypass tender laws, asks DA

2017-09-10 18:45

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Massive solar storm could affect DStv and internet Fight or flight as Eskom 'squashes' renewable IPP programme Why did R70bn Chinese contracts bypass tender laws, asks DA Migration stats temper ‘white flight’ Jury’s still out on saving SAA
Yes, but punish those behind Bell Pottinger too Seventy-eight billion reasons why Bitcoin's the new gold: Gadfly Yoco and that beaten-down eatery in the US LIST: How SARS can avert delays in refunds Britain was 'stupid' to vote for Brexit, says an EU official

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...