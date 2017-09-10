Why did R70bn Chinese contracts bypass tender laws, asks DA

READ: China to score in R70bn SA projects

City Press obtained confidential documents that the two state entities were in funding negotiations with the Export-Import Bank of China (Exim Bank). But the documents also appear to show that Exim will only provide the finance on condition that the construction on both projects is done by another Chinese parastatal, the China Communications Construction Company.

The talks centre on the construction of the Moloto Rail Development Corridor, estimated to cost R57bn, and the Mzimvubu Water Project, estimated to cost taxpayers more than R16bn.

Competitive tender processes flouted?

Lees said the massive deal seems to be flouting all competitive tender processes.

He said Gigaba, had to give assurances to both Parliament and the South African public that these two mega-contracts would not go ahead without procurement laws being adhered to.

"Gigaba must urgently account for Treasury’s alleged planned deviation in the competitive tendering process," Lees said.