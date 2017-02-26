NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
In partnership with

  • 'Gordhan is trapped'

    Had Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan raised VAT, he would probably have been fired.

  • Budget analysis

    Gordhan’s budget was disappointing and even a bit depressing, says Jaco Leuvennink.

  • #Budget2017 survey

    Take our survey and let us know your post-Budget views!

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

SA wine farmers feeling the pressure

Feb 26 2017 06:03
Natalie Greve
-
red wine


Related Articles

Harvest seasons kicks off! These are your must-do festivals

'Sinners' dear to Gordhan’s heart

Wine glimmers like gold as investors see end to stocks rally

 

Various challenges facing the South Africa’s wine industry are causing the wine farmer numbers to shrink.

South African wine producers are facing bruising market headwinds, battered by low-cost competitor products, low domestic rainfall, stagnant prices and cost inflation.

According to industry body VinPro, only around 44% farmers are operating at breakeven level and 40% are making a loss.

The total number of grape producers and areas under vineyard has, meanwhile, declined from 3?232 to 3 139 and from 98 596ha to 96 753ha respectively, with subsequent job losses.

Critically, the average net farming income languishes at around R45 000/ha – some R25 000/ha below what is required in order to remain sustainable over the longer term.

“We need to increase wine prices collectively to get to that level,” VinPro chairman Anton Smuts told attendees at the Nedbank VinPro Information Day in Cape Town last month.

“[We need to] stop the dumping of wine at cheap prices in our export markets – it hurts the industry as a whole,” he said.

According to the South African Wine Industry Information and Systems (SAWIS), local revenues from the wine industry contribute more than R36bn to the national GDP, while the sector provides employment to more than 300?000 people.

While it was encouraging that the industry saw export value growth of 10% to nearly R9bn, and volume growth of 3% to 428m litres in 2016, bulk wine, which is sold at lower prices, remains the biggest contributor in terms of volume.

Professor Nick Vink, dean of Stellenbosch University’s agrisciences faculty, said that: “Since [the dawn of] democracy in 1994, the industry has become heavily dependent on exports, which is now seeing slow growth. It’s time to get back to that earlier drive of quality and refocus on the domestic market to get us out of the current slump.”

VinPro managing director Rico Basson said that a stronger domestic market focus, ingenious marketing and a collective drive towards higher price points could return the industry to previous highs.

Moreover, a new EU wine agreement as from January is expected to assist value growth, with an additional tariff-free quota of 110m versus the current 48m litres.

Domestically, South Africans appear to be increasing their uptake of the locally made product. The local market has grown more than 14%, or by 50m litres, over the past two years to more than 400m litres at the end of December 2016.

Further afield, Chinese appetite for wine imports appears to be accelerating, providing a fertile market for local wine.

Industry association Wines of South Africa (Wosa) says China was identified well over five years ago as a “major” future growth market for the South African wine industry.

Wosa communications manager Maryna Strachan said that China was SA’s ninth-biggest wine export market, realising exports of around 15.7m litres in 2016 – a growth of 39% on 2015.

The local industry will also look to expand its market share in the US as well as elsewhere in Africa.

“France remained China’s primary source for imported bottled wines, Australia came in second, followed by Chile, Spain, Italy, the US, South Africa, Argentina, New Zealand and Portugal,” SAWIS reported.

Looking ahead to 2017’s grape production, wine producers and viticulturists expect a harvest close to last year’s size of 1.47m tonnes, compared with the previous year’s harvest of 1.51m tonnes, owing to heat, drought, black frost, wind and a decline in area under vines. – This story originally appeared in finweek.

TALK TO US

Has the South African wine industry got a future?

SMS us on 35697 using the keyword WINE and tell us what you think. Please include your name and province. SMSes cost R1.50

wine industry

NEXT ON FIN24X

Local wine Thokozani’s success under the Ovation brand

2017-02-26 06:03

 
 
 

Read Fin24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Zuma vows to fast track land expropriation without compensation Virtually nothing left in SA's revenue store - economist Does the taxman help you save for retirement? Why Gordhan’s silence on the nuclear option is a good sign WATCH: Gordhan is trapped, says analyst
Calculate how much more you'll cough up for your sins WATCH: Why SA's budget matters to the outside world Gordhan slams 'reckless' financial institutions Calculate your tax burden WATCH: Where your tax money is going

Company Snapshot

Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

Net shopping is booming

2017-02-26 06:06

South African online spending was set to continue growing in strong double digits this year and next year, Efi Dahan, PayPal’s regional director for Israel and Africa, said this week.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you want Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to address during his budget speech?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...