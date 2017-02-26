NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
In partnership with

  • 'Gordhan is trapped'

    Had Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan raised VAT, he would probably have been fired.

  • Budget analysis

    Gordhan’s budget was disappointing and even a bit depressing, says Jaco Leuvennink.

  • #Budget2017 survey

    Take our survey and let us know your post-Budget views!

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Local wine Thokozani’s success under the Ovation brand

Feb 26 2017 06:03
Neesa Moodley
-

Grape expectations: Thokozani farm workers with Shiraz grapes during harvesting

Related Articles

'Sinners' dear to Gordhan’s heart

Harvest Season: Bringing the Cape Winelands to Soweto!

SA wine farmers feeling the pressure

 

Born and brought up in the tiny town of Pniel in the Western Cape, Denise Stubbs never imagined that she would one day be running a highly successful, black-owned wine and hospitality brand.

Thokozani Wines, Conferences and Guesthouse are affiliated to the Diemersfontein wine estate, which is renowned for its coffee-chocolate Pinotage.

Thokozani means “celebration”.

“I grew up running among the vines and my parents were both labourers on the farms. As a little girl, I always saw the wine sector as the Hollywood of the agriculture industry. Although the wine sector fascinated me from a young age, my passion was initially in fashion design,” she says.

However, after completing her degree and going on to study project management, Denise’s path took a turn when she met David Sonnenberg, the owner of Diemersfontein.

“He wanted to do something to contribute towards transformation in the industry and together we started researching the project, looking at other wine farms’ broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) models.”

David was keen to leave a sustainable legacy, while making a discernible difference in the lives of his employees.

That was in 2005.

In 2007, Diemersfontein launched its empowerment company, Thokozani, with 35 staff shareholders, including the white managers, to avoid artificially splitting the workforce.

“You don’t throw away the hand that feeds the child,” Denise explains.

Each worker with at least one year’s service and a willingness to participate, was given R10 000 to R20 000 worth of shares in Thokozani, depending on their seniority.

This was conditional on their staying and working on the farm for five years.

In addition, they contribute 2% of their salaries each month to buying more shares in Thokozani.

Today, Denise is the managing director of Thokozani, which has 65 staff members with an 80% shareholding.

A little more than 10 years later, she has taken Thokozani to levels of both international and local success, with an exclusive retail deal with Woolworths.

The brand, which is sold in Woolworths’ wine section as Ovation wines, has been well received by customers.

Rebecca Constable, senior wine buyer at Woolworths Food, says the retailer saw an opportunity to add a BBBEE wine supplier to its portfolio and initiated a research project to evaluate various suppliers.

“The research project was essentially a benchmarking exercise that focused on wine quality and value for money, as well as business values and sustainability factors.

“Thokozani proved to be a great supplier fit for us in that they didn’t just produce quality, affordable wines, but also were prepared to learn from the market research and grow with the brand,” she explains.

Constable says that with South Africa being a strong wine-producing country and Woolworths’ drive to support local producers, over 90% of Woolworths’ wines are produced in South Africa and wine sales contribute 2% to the overall Woolworths Foods business. The first Ovation wines (Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot and Pinotage varietals) were launched nationally in Woolworths Food stores in October 2015.

Regarding the name change, Denise explains that research showed that the name Thokozani was not a name that sold well in South Africa, as she tried numerous times to list wines under the name Thokozani, but was unsuccessful. Woolworths and team Thokozani worked together on a name that would be embraced by the consumer.

“We came up with the branding for Ovation after we realised that, unfortunately, the South African market is still sceptical of social-upliftment projects. There is still an assumption that BEE products are inferior because you are learning the ropes,” she says.

Internationally, Thokozani wines are enjoyed as a premium wine, selling at R110 a bottle while a bottle of Ovation wine at Woolworths goes for R60 to R70 a bottle.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Bus Rapid Transit bleeding cash

2017-02-26 06:02

 
 
 

Read Fin24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Zuma vows to fast track land expropriation without compensation Virtually nothing left in SA's revenue store - economist Does the taxman help you save for retirement? Why Gordhan’s silence on the nuclear option is a good sign WATCH: Gordhan is trapped, says analyst
Calculate how much more you'll cough up for your sins WATCH: Why SA's budget matters to the outside world Gordhan slams 'reckless' financial institutions Calculate your tax burden WATCH: Where your tax money is going

Company Snapshot

Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

Net shopping is booming

2017-02-26 06:06

South African online spending was set to continue growing in strong double digits this year and next year, Efi Dahan, PayPal’s regional director for Israel and Africa, said this week.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you want Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to address during his budget speech?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...