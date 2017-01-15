NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
In partnership with
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

UIF gets a benefits revamp

31 minutes ago
Dewald van Rensburg
-


Related Articles

UIF billions for PIC ‘cronies’

UIF has R99bn surplus in its back pocket

Retiring? Don't forget those UIF benefits

 

The department of labour is giving the new Unemployment Insurance Amendment Bill 18 months to play out before possibly introducing a radical new kind of unemployment insurance for workers who willingly resign.

The long-awaited amendment was signed into law by President Jacob Zuma this week and already aims to significantly increase the rate at which the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) pays out benefits.

The UIF has been amassing an enormous surplus that National Treasury estimates would reach R175 billion by 2019 if not somehow gainfully diverted.

Over the past few years, the UIF already started investing some of that into new job-creation initiatives, an avenue that will now expand owing to the amendments.

The UIF collects 2% of compliant employers’ payrolls, about R17 billion per year.

Its benefit payments are, however, only in the region of R7 billion.

The amendments aim to push this up towards 1.5% of the payroll, UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping told City Press on Friday.

“We requested actuaries to review and tell us if this will be affordable. Will we be able to afford this for 15, 20 years?

“At this stage, we want to bring down the surplus to a certain number, but we have not really determined that number yet.”

After 18 months, the department will review the effect on the surplus and then mull introducing yet more changes.

One mooted use for UIF money is a benefit for people who resign from their jobs as opposed to getting fired or retrenched.

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant and her top officials held a briefing on the UIF amendments on Friday.

“We will be guided by the research,” said Oliphant.

“If we see that the fund can afford to do that, we will review the issue of whether those who resigned can benefit. Nedlac also said that they will be monitoring the fund.”

Apart from raising the rate at which traditional unemployment benefits get paid out, the amendments increase the scope for using the UIF to fund other labour market interventions.

This is called “financing re-entry” and covers an expansion of the existing Training Layoff Scheme, as well as funding for the “labour activation programme”.

This is the register of jobseekers kept at department of labour offices to be matched with registered job openings.

Thembinkosi Mkalipi, chief director of labour relations, added that financing these activities is “part of that aggressive drive to start spending the funds to alleviate poverty so that we increase the scope of our Training Layoff Scheme and be more aggressive in our approach.”

NEXT ON FIN24X

A bumper year for renewable energy

18 minutes ago

 
 
 

Read Fin24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Absa decries leak of public protector report on apartheid billions Get ready to pay R250k for your child's 2017 school year - if you can DTI responds to Malema's poultry tariff hike demand WhatsApp vulnerable to 'backdoor' spying - report Eskom will support major renewable energy growth in 2021 – Koko
SAA is watching its lunch being eaten by the Gulf Three SA can inspire the world without kowtowing to criminals INTERVIEW: Christo Wiese's daughter's jewellery makes it onto Hollywood red carpets How Trump's Twitter rage could revive gold Thuli's wish for 2017: I see Zuma putting SA above self

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: SMALL BUSINESS

From fossils to finance – that’s been the career trajectory of Dr Merrill van der Walt, a palaeontologist until recently. She is now a statistician with a difference.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

How did you buy your property?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...