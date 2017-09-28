NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Gupta whistleblower

    How a Gupta-linked firm scored big by connecting officials and consultants.

  • Let the best idea win

    Fundamental truths that are the foundations for behaviour will lead you to success, says Ian Mann.

  • Lessons from African Bank

    The Abil saga reminds us why corporate governance scrutiny is vital, says Stephanie Giamporcaro.

Loading...

SA sheds 34 000 jobs in second quarter

27 minutes ago
Alex Mitchley

(iStock)

Related Articles

World Bank drops SA 2017 growth forecast

Do immigrants 'steal' jobs in SA? What the data tells us

Ramaphosa warns workers to prepare for mechanisation storm

Implats could cut 2 500 jobs to end losses at Rustenburg mine

PPC creates 70 extra jobs at cement plant

Youth skills is what we need

 

Pretoria - The job market in South Africa is in the spotlight after Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released its employment statistics report for the second quarter of the year, which showed that jobs had declined by 34 000.

Statistician-general Pali Lehohla revealed on Thursday that the decline of 34 000 was out of a total of 9 617 000 jobs in the formal non-agricultural sector in the quarter that ended in June 2017.

Despite the decrease the market still has 13 000 more jobs compared to the same quarter last year.

The job losses were driven mainly by cuts in the manufacturing industry (13 000), the construction industry (11 000) and community services (10 000).

Lehohla said additional job losses were observed in the transport and communication services - with 5 000 jobs being cut, and the business services industry, where employment shrank by 1 000 jobs.

He said that, even when taking into account recent announcements of possible retrenchments in the mining industry, employment opportunities in the trade and mining industry increased by 3 000.

Total earning decrease

As a result of the decline in jobs, total earnings paid to employees also declined by R2bn to R586bn in the second quarter of 2017. This is still R33bn more than at the same period last year.

The decrease in gross earnings was led by the business services industry, with a loss if R13.6bn or 8.6% quarter on quarter.

Stats SA reported that there was a quarter-to-quarter increase in gross earnings from the community services industry to the tune of R7bn, followed by the transport and communications industry with R2bn.

There was also a quarter-to-quarter increase of 2.7% in average monthly earnings paid to employees in the formal non-agricultural sector, from R18 662 in February 2017 to R19 170 in May 2017.


SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

stats sa  |  employment  |  unemployment rate  |  sa economy

NEXT ON FIN24X

The humanitarian fighting for a forgotten people

55 minutes ago
Partner content

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Whistleblower: How Gupta-linked firm scored big by connecting officials and consultants BREAKING: BLSA kicks 'corrupt' Eskom and Transnet out BLSA CEO calls Zuma a 'thief', says two more companies to be suspended JUST IN: It's about Tyme - SA has first new bank since 1999 Gordhan lashes out at good auditors going bad
Why impatient doves will vote for a rate cut - analyst Varsity killed the college Magda Wierzycka on KPMG: I wouldn't rush to them tomorrow Gordhan to seek legal advice after KPMG retracts SARS 'rogue unit' findings SA government should heed major shakeup at KPMG - analyst

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

The SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee will decide on the next move in interest rates tomorrow will they?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...