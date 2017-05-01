Numsa celebrates 30th birthday on May Day

Johannesburg
– Since being formed 30 years ago, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa
(NUMSA) will celebrate its birthday with newly formed federation, the South African Federation of
Trade Unons (Saftu).
According
to a statement issued by the trade union, members will be marching to Durban
City Hall to hand over a memorandum of political and socio-economic demands for
workers.
Acting
spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi explained that the memorandum is “declaring war” on
two decades of “neo-liberal imperialist economic policies”, which have led to
the country’s triple crisis of unemployment, poverty and inequality.
Saftu
leader, Zwelinzima Vavi is among the speakers who will be addressing the rally.
READ: Labour’s
‘new dawn’
Numsa had
previously championed the national bus strike, which had left commuters stranded
over the Easter weekend. The union demanded a 10% increase in all allowances, as
well as a R400 per month allowance for the co-driver.
General
secretary Irvin Jim explained that the union had to accept a 9% wage increase proposed
by the Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant, to ensure “industrial peace” and
stability of the sector.
