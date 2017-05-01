NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Numsa celebrates 30th birthday on May Day

33 minutes ago
Lameez Omarjee

(File)

Related Articles

Questions over equal pay for equal work at RAF

Labour’s ‘new dawn’

Numsa accepts new terms in bus strike negotiations

Popcru in a panic about Saftu - Vavi

Tighten your seat belts, says Vavi about new federation

Fedusa, Vavi's federation in name spat

 

Johannesburg – Since being formed 30 years ago, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) will celebrate its birthday with newly formed federation, the South African Federation of Trade Unons (Saftu).

According to a statement issued by the trade union, members will be marching to Durban City Hall to hand over a memorandum of political and socio-economic demands for workers.

Acting spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi explained that the memorandum is “declaring war” on two decades of “neo-liberal imperialist economic policies”, which have led to the country’s triple crisis of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

Saftu leader, Zwelinzima Vavi is among the speakers who will be addressing the rally. 

READ: Labour’s ‘new dawn’

Numsa had previously championed the national bus strike, which had left commuters stranded over the Easter weekend. The union demanded a 10% increase in all allowances, as well as a R400 per month allowance for the co-driver.

General secretary Irvin Jim explained that the union had to accept a 9% wage increase proposed by the Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant, to ensure “industrial peace” and stability of the sector. 


Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

zwelinzima vavi  |  numsa  |  trade unions  |  saftu  |  labour

NEXT ON FIN24X

SA and ANC is in a crisis, warns Mathews Phosa

2017-04-30 19:00

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA and ANC is in a crisis, warns Mathews Phosa Nuclear deal brought to its knees Relief as Zuma signs FICA bill into law FICA bill battle is far from over Malikane's attendance at US trip raises flags - DA
Why SA needs more steward leaders like Ahmed Kathrada To SA from Bermuda: There is no such thing as tax-free havens SA coal mines leave legacy of ruin Govt in huge push to boost innovative ideas from citizens SA edges closer to 'Hunger Games' scenario - academic

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#JunkStatus

So, the worst has finally happened. S&P and Fitch officially downgraded SA to junk status following the ill-timed Cabinet reshuffle.
 
Related links:
Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

Uber demotes exec in self-driving tech lawsuit

2017-04-30 11:29

Uber has demoted an executive heading its self-driving car operations who has been at the center of a lawsuit filed by Alphabet's Waymo accusing the ride-sharing giant of theft.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you have a budget set aside for Easter holiday spending?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...