NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Zwelinzima Vavi's bold message on SA's newest federation

46 minutes ago
Adiel Ismail

Zwelinzima Vavi. (Lisa Hnatowicz)

Related Articles

Vavi: New labour federation will launch in April

Vavi and Malema rise against corruption

Join forces rather than stone us, Vavi tells unions

Vavi: Union movement fragmenting at alarming rate

Vavi aligns with SA’s modern Wyatt Earp as Pravin’s Nov 2 showdown looms

WATCH: Vavi takes swipe at Tripartite Alliance

 

Cape Town - The newly registered South African Federation of Trade Unions is poised to be a game changer, charges Zwelinzima Vavi.

"This is a massive achievement for us," the axed Cosatu boss told Fin24 on Friday after announcing the news the Department of Labour officially registered the new federation.

He said the country's labour landscape is set to be revitalised.

"This is a milestone in the history of the South African trade union movement and paves the way for the birth of a vibrant, independent, democratic and militant workers’ champion, which will turn the tide against exploitation, mass unemployment, poverty and inequality and take us forward to the total liberation of the working class."

Vavi, who was expelled from labour federation Cosatu in 2016, said workers needed unions which were independent of their bosses and political parties. "They better tighten their seatbelts because the train is about to take off".

READ: Vavi's new labour federation will launch in April

Vavi said no federation has ever been registered ahead of an official launch.

"This one has been registered on the strength that of the all the 30 unions meeting at the workers summit in April last year unanimously agreed that a federation must be formed and that they want to be part of such a federation."

Vavi explained that 21 unions have held their national congresses and indicated that they want to form part of the new federation.

"That is unprecedented. Usually, unions at a leadership level only come around to start a discussion. This one has the complete backing of 21 congresses of different unions. We already have 684 863 members from those 21 unions."

Big push

The new federation largely led by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA, which is the biggest union in the country.

Although the launch of South African Federation of Trade Unions on 23 April is very important, Vavi noted that it is only the beginning of a very long journey.

"We want to unite South African workers behind the principle that unions must be independent, democratic, worker-controlled and relevant," he said.

"We are doing all of this step by step, in order to fill a huge vacuum that has been left by existing federations that have been paralysed and compromised because of their relationships (to businesses and political parties)".

Ultimately this leads them to being inconsistent in their approach to transformation and the challenges facing the country, said Vavi.

Swelling the ranks

"There is a growing gap that we intend on filling, which is of workers who already en mass don't see unions as relevant."

Vavi said this is indicative of the mere 24% of workers who are unionised. "Our aim is to ensure that we can use this as a base that will increase every day, week and month to ensure that we increase the number of unions to cover that 76% of workers that have already given up."   

The Federation of Unions of South Africa, along with Cosatu and Nactu, are the country’s largest federations.

Together they represent labour in Nedlac, which – as the consensus-seeking body comprising government, business, labour and civil society – is an important lever to directly influence policy and legislation.

The Confederation of South African Workers' Unions is the fourth trade union federation in the country.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

zwelenzima vavi  |  trade unions  |  labour

NEXT ON FIN24X

Eskom in new deal to speed up security vetting

2017-03-24 16:17

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Gordhan climbs into 'defensive' SARS leadership New bill will set out unique land ceilings How SA's rich stack up on Forbes' billionaires list Why did World Bank ignore all the Net1 info and invest R1.6bn? National car security crisis looms as Telkom threatens to cut lines
How governance failures messed up Prasa Game of chicken grips Sassa crisis #BillShock: R188 000 in one day Double tax whammy robs motorists at pumps Cape Town’s best view for up to R140 000 a night

Company Snapshot

Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

YouTube hate videos haunt advertisers on Google

2017-03-24 10:11

Major advertisers across Europe are still appearing alongside extremist YouTube videos days after technology giant Google said it was taking steps to protect its clients from inadvertently supporting hate.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think women are under-represented in leadership positions globally?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...