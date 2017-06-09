Tensions rise as NUM blames AMCU for attack on miners in illegal strike

Cape Town – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has blamed the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) for attacking 16 of its members for allegedly not taking part in an illegal strike at Sibanye’s Cooke operation near Soweto.

Three out of four critically wounded miners were airlifted to Milpark Hospital on Wednesday evening, NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu told Fin24 on Friday.

The attack occurred at night on open land between the mine and the miners’ residential area, Sibanye Gold spokesperson James Wellsted told Fin24 on Friday. He said the miner is still investigating the incident, but said it is unclear who was behind the attack as it occurred off its property.

Sibanye earlier confirmed that the 16 miners were attacked as part of the illegal and unprotected industrial action.

“The strike has been associated with a significant amount of threats and intimidation and 16 employees have regrettably been seriously assaulted whilst attempting to report for work,” it said in a statement on Friday.

Illegal mining at heart of strike

Sibanye said the illegal strike started after it implemented "measures to combat illegal mining, which threaten the sustainability of the Cooke operations and pose a significant risk to the safety of employees and the surrounding communities”.

However, NUM said it does not support illegal mining. “We are totally against illegal mining,” it said. “Our central committee said illegal mining must not be legalised.”

Sibanye’s Wellsted confirmed that NUM had signed a memorandum of agreement with Sibanye for the measures to be implemented. However, he could not say who was behind the illegal strike.

“Sibanye will investigate the matter and employees and their union will be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

However, Mammburu said NUM is disturbed that Sibanye “is not naming and shaming AMCU”.

“Sibanye knows who is in this illegal strike,” he said. “It’s not all employees. “It is time for Sibanye to come out and tell the world who is involved in this illegal strike. NUM is not involved in the strike.”

NUM claims Sibanye wants AMCU as main union

Mammburu claims Sibanye wants AMCU to be the majority union at the Cooke operation, as “they want a weaker union who won’t question things. We protect our members from health and safety issues.”

Wellsted denied the accusation, while AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa did not respond to phone calls and text messages seeking comment.

Sibanye said that due to the intimidation and violence, it has increased security in the areas surrounding the mines and routes to the operations to ensure the safety of employees who wish to report for work.

“An interdict against the strike was applied and granted by the labour court on June 8 2017,” it said. “Despite the interdict and direct communication of the consequences of persisting with the strike, employees have not returned to work. As a result, dismissal procedures have been implemented against striking employees.”

Illegal mining a significant threat – Sibanye Gold CEO

Sibanye Gold CEO Wayne Robinson said that illegal mining is a significant threat, “not only to the safety of our employees and surrounding communities, but to the viability of operations”.

“Despite adequate communication with employees and agreement with the major unions, this strike action supports our view that there is significant collusion taking place throughout the industry that supports this illegal and dangerous activity.

“Seventy-one illegal miners have surfaced from underground and been arrested since the unprotected strike started, highlighting the extent of the problem.

“We condemn any violence and intimidation against employees and will take appropriate action against any perpetrators,” he said.

