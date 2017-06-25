NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Sugar workers could down tools

Jun 25 2017 12:25
Kyle Venktess, Fin24


Johannesburg - Discussions regarding strike action by around 1 000 Illovu employees in KwaZulu-Natal will begin on Monday after wage negotiations resulted in a deadlock on Friday. 

Sugar workers are expected to embark on the strike during the course of this week, according The Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) general secretary Katishi Masemola.

“There has not been a date set as yet, but discussions will take place tomorrow(Monday) around picketing rules, after which a 48-hour notice will be given to the employer,” Masemola told Fin24.

READ: Fawu wants strong yet speedy sugar strike

Fawu and employers from eight Illovo farms in KZN have failed to reach an amicable agreement under the auspices of the CCMA and a strike certificate has been issued.

Fawu members are demanding a 10% wage increase, Provident Fund for seasonal and full-time (FTC) workers and a Fawu Group Scheme contribution of R20 by the employers.

Other demands include 50% maternity leave for all and extended to FTC and seasonal workers, a bonus to workers employed by Illovo, including FTC and seasonal employees and free protective clothing, such as T-shirts and boots.

illovo sugar  |  sugar industry

