SAA warns of possible strike action

29 minutes ago

(iStock)

Johannesburg - South African Airways (SAA) advised customers and stakeholders late on Tuesday afternoon that the airline has been served with a notice of intention to embark on an industrial action by one of the labour unions representing its cabin crew members.

The notification by the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) states that an industrial action will commence on Wednesday morning, 26 April 2017.
 
SAA said it is doing everything possible to find common ground and/or a settlement on matters that are currently under discussion. Negotiations are ongoing and SAA said it remains optimistic that the strike action could be averted.
 
Preparations are underway to support any service disruptions.
 
"The unintended impacts of the service disruption may result in an adverse effect on the operations schedule," SAA said in a statement.

It, therefore, encouraged customers to visit its website for regular updates on all flight schedules.  
 
The airline said it will ensure that all changes are published timeously and day-of-travel support will be provided to customers who may experience flight delays or cancellations that may occur during this period.

