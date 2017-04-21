NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

RAF makes a new offer to striking workers

Apr 21 2017 17:34
Sisa Canca, News24

(Muntu Vilakazi)

Related Articles

Numsa vows to intensify RAF strike as talks fail

Numsa wants public protector to investigate RAF

Numsa's RAF claims 'ludicrous', demands 'unreasonable'

Translux, City to City buses back on the road after wage agreement

Freight staff fired following illegal strike claim religious discrimination

Satawu unhappy about security

 

Johannesburg - The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) will consider the Road Accident Fund's (RAF) new salary increase offer, it said on Friday.

"Satawu is at this point not disclosing the percentage as negotiations are at a sensitive stage," the transport workers' union said in a statement.

Consultations would take place early next week and the union would give final feedback after that. Satawu and the RAF began three days of talks on Wednesday.

Satawu-affiliated workers at the RAF embarked on a strike about a month ago over pay and the state of the public entity, which compensates people injured in road accidents.

In February, the RAF's bank accounts were attached and payouts were frozen.

RAF senior manager Chris Willemse said the entity was technically insolvent and had accumulated "unfunded" liabilities of R145bn, Independent Online reported in October in 2016.

 Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

raf  |  satawu  |  labour action

NEXT ON FIN24X

Give Gigaba time, says SARB Governor Kganyago

2017-04-21 16:59

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Revealed: The banks with the most complaints South Africans 2nd wealthiest people in Africa - report Tighten your seat belts, says Vavi about new federation Why SA consumers are most satisfied with Woolworths Gordhan axing will drag down economic growth - research
Why SA needs more steward leaders like Ahmed Kathrada To SA from Bermuda: There is no such thing as tax-free havens SA coal mines leave legacy of ruin Govt in huge push to boost innovative ideas from citizens SA edges closer to 'Hunger Games' scenario - academic

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#JunkStatus

So, the worst has finally happened. S&P and Fitch officially downgraded SA to junk status following the ill-timed Cabinet reshuffle.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you have a budget set aside for Easter holiday spending?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...