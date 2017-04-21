RAF makes a new offer to striking workers

Johannesburg - The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) will consider the Road Accident Fund's (RAF) new salary increase offer, it said on Friday.

"Satawu is at this point not disclosing the percentage as negotiations are at a sensitive stage," the transport workers' union said in a statement.

Consultations would take place early next week and the union would give final feedback after that. Satawu and the RAF began three days of talks on Wednesday.



Satawu-affiliated workers at the RAF embarked on a strike about a month ago over pay and the state of the public entity, which compensates people injured in road accidents.

In February, the RAF's bank accounts were attached and payouts were frozen.

RAF senior manager Chris Willemse said the entity was technically insolvent and had accumulated "unfunded" liabilities of R145bn, Independent Online reported in October in 2016.

