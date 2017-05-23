NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Noakes soap opera

    How many millions more will be sunk into a seemingly pointless vendetta, asks Mandi Smallhorne.

  • Downgrade scenarios

    An analyst takes a look at how credit downgrades have affected countries around the world.

  • Supply chain benefits

    It may be unsexy but developing your supply chain brings big gains, says Ian Mann.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Nehawu warns of intensified strike action after deadlock

42 minutes ago
Alex Mitchley, News24

Nehawu protest at UP. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Related Articles

Nehawu leaders to meet with UP management over interdict

Protesters try to disrupt UP open day

UP open day, business as usual amid threats of protest

 

Pretoria - The National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) leadership on Tuesday warned that their strike action will intensify after negotiations with the University of Pretoria reached a deadlock.

This is not the first time that negotiations between the union and the university have deadlocked since the strike started about a week ago.

Ntsako Nombelani, Nehawu's higher education national organiser, said negotiations resumed on Tuesday with Nehawu trying to meet the university midway with their demands.

The union said it changed its salary increase demands from 10% to 7.5% and a 100% 13th cheque to 50%.

They also asked that the union and its members employed at the university have full participation rights on the appointment of a medical aid broker with additional medical aid scheme options from which to choose.

Clash

Nombelani said while Nehawu had made compromises, the negotiations deadlocked as the university refused to change its position.

Nombelani said the union would be meeting with members to discuss a way forward and that security personnel would be joining the strike, which would be radicalised, on Wednesday.

University spokesperson Candice Jooste said talks had deadlocked again, despite its willingness to negotiate in good faith.

"The university remains convinced that its offer of a 7% general salary increase, as well as an additional R3 000 gratuity payment, is reasonable and fair given the current economic conditions, especially as employees are already earning above the industry average," said Jooste.

She added that the no-work, no-pay principle is currently in effect.
 
"Nehawu members who have broken the law by damaging property and blocking the entrances will be held accountable."

The strike started last week and has been mostly peaceful.

But there was a brief clash between a group of Nehawu members and police on Friday afternoon after members split into two groups.

While the one group demonstrated peacefully, other members tried to gain entry onto the university's campus where they were met by police who retaliated with teargas and stun grenades.

Interdict

Some Nehawu members, however, managed to get through the police cordon, while others retreated and threw rocks and bricks at the police.

Three Nehawu members were arrested.

The clash between demonstrators and police was short-lived as the regional leadership quelled the situation.

Nehawu members threatened to close down the university on its open day last Saturday.

This was prevented by a court interdict obtained by the university last Friday.

The interdict conditions included that Nehawu members not picket on the campus, disrupt students or staff.

They were also not allowed to picket within 50m from any university entrance.

But this was relaxed on Monday afternoon as a show of good faith by both parties going forward into negotiations.

It is understood that the university allowed Nehawu members to demonstrate at the engineering gate, on the one side of the pavement.

"The university respects workers' right to protest, and appeals to them to do so within the confines of the law and in accordance with the interdict obtained from the High Court, by the university," said Jooste.

up  |  nehawu  |  pretoria  |  university protests  |  labour action

NEXT ON FIN24X

No magic bullet to improve junk status - Gigaba

2017-05-23 19:37

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
#Molefe: Eskom and Brown fail to convince Parliament Gordhan launches scathing attack on Eskom ANC leaders to discuss Zuma removal at NEC - Bloomberg Brown opens up on how Eskom kept her in the dark The dead are bidding for government business in SA
Eradicating the scourge of corruption Ignorance aids and abets state capture It's ANC against Zuma as Eskom hails return of 'Papa Action' Molefe Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs - survey SA start-ups not just in the game, they're winning - Getsmarter CEO

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...