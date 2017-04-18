NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Credit downgrade

    Fin24's Lameez Omarjee unpacks the impact the credit downgrade will have in the next decade.

  • For whose benefit?

    Is a healthy economy one with GDP just keeps rising and rising, asks Mandi Smallhorne.

  • The aisles have eyes

    As technology advances, retailers are gunning for the share of your spend, says Ian Mann.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Fedusa, Vavi's federation in name spat

29 minutes ago
Lameez Omarjee
dennis george


Related Articles

SA’s political crisis is also a labour issue

Inside Labour: Zuma crisis exposes differing responses from unions

Fedusa will work with new finance minister - general secretary

Gigaba ditches briefing for 'urgent meeting' with Ramaphosa

Inside Labour: Union federation launch: a new wheel or a retread?

 

Johannesburg – Zwelinzima Vavi’s new trade federation’s will be challenged in court over its provisional name.

According to the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa), Vavi’s South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has a name similar-sounding to it. The federation’s attorneys, Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyer has written a letter to Vavi demanding Saftu’s name to be changed.

In a statement issued by Fedusa, the federation indicated plans to seek relief from the labour court if Saftu does not respond to the request.

Speaking to Fin24 by phone, Fedusa’s general secretary Dennis George explained that the federation was concerned with the similarities in the name.

“If you look at the name, there’s a lot of similarities.” George said that the Fedusa brand was 20-years old and “another person” can’t simply make a federation with a similar name.

He suggested that Vavi consider “circle of trade unions” or “assembly of trade unions”.

READ: Inside Labour: Union federation launch: a new wheel or a retread?

However, Vavi told Fin24 that the fact that a letter was sent from Fedusa’s lawyers indicates that the two federations will have to “meet in court” to settle the matter.

“There is nothing remotely close between Fedusa and Saftu, not in any respect,” he said.

Saftu currently represents 23 trade unions. The federation will be officially launched on Friday, April 21. The newly formed federation also threw its weight behind the National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (Numsa) for the recent national bus strike.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Numsa accepts new terms in bus strike negotiations

56 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Treasury puts out fires on Gigaba aide's take on nationalisation This man is spending millions to break Elon Musk's Trump ties Pain at the pumps on cards for motorists Aspen shares drop over report of secret plan to destroy cancer drugs Petrol price hike will bite consumers - economist
OPINION: Ending inequality the only way to save SA's fading rainbow Entrepreneur realises CEO dream at the young age of 26 REVIEWED: Nintendo offers one of the most versatile consoles ever White South Africans should claim their place ANC split in Zuma's heartland threatens his succession plans

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#JunkStatus

So, the worst has finally happened. S&P and Fitch officially downgraded SA to junk status following the ill-timed Cabinet reshuffle.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you have a budget set aside for Easter holiday spending?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...