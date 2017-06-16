Inside Labour: Spotlight on sale of repossessed homes

OVER the past 20 years and more, thousands of
working people, across the social spectrum, have been made homeless and
effectively robbed of billions of rands. These are men and women who, through
being retrenched, having become ill or been injured, have fallen into arrears
with their bond payments, sometimes for as little as three or four months.
The issue is particularly poignant now with the
continuing rise in unemployment and reports of brutal evictions carried out by
the notorious “Red Ants”. It brings to mind a famous union song that
mentions a worker who “heard the auction hammer, just a-knocking down his home”.
It is a tragic reality that extends from small,
two-room township houses to the three bedroomed bungalows of middle-class
suburbia and beyond. These are “sales in execution” where a sheriff
auctions off houses without any reserve price, with some houses being sold for
as little as R100 or less.
Because there is no reserve, bidding, even for a
house valued at R1m or more, can start as low as R10. This is an
open invitation to corruption that can involve collusion between sheriffs,
lawyers and estate agents.
Although all such sales are supposed to be
advertised, some may not have been and other advertisements may perhaps have
been given little prominence. “But there are cases where there was only
one bidder, a house was sold for R100 and resold within a week for R25 000,”
says King Sibiya of the Johannesburg-based Lugelo Lethu Human Rights Foundation
(LLHRF).
Scottish-born advocate, Douglas Shaw, of
Banklawadvisor, agrees that such incidents are quite commonplace. “And
they affect people right across South African society,” he says.
Shaw caused a minor stir last year when he
highlighted this travesty by publishing international comparisons of such sales
that he had gleaned as part of a PhD project. South Africa, he pointed
out, has “the worst record in the world” for the sales of homes of people in
debt.
Belatedly, the labour movement, the SA Communist
Party and senior figures in the Justice Department now seem to have agreed that
this “broken system” must be scrapped; that, at the very least, if the
houses of indebted homeowners are sold, it should at least be at close to
market value.
But there are also other mechanism that can be
used. For example, if a retrenched worker is perhaps three or four months
in arrears with a bond payment and finds a new job, the amount in arrears can
be incorporated into the existing bond. This would mean only a slight
increase in monthly payments — and save house and home.
Such a system operates in countries such as
Britain. And, in Ghana, for example, a reserve price of 80% of the market
value is demanded for such forced sales.
Because nothing has been done and low-price auctions
and evictions are continuing, Shaw is taking a case to the Constitutional
Court on behalf of more than 290 clients who have lost their homes through
sales in execution. They are seeking a declaratory judgment that such
sales, all well below market value, are unconstitutional.
This is, to all intents and purposes, a class action
that, if successful, will set a precedent and could allow those deprived of
their rights in such sales to seek compensation. The argument is that
such sales should not have been made at prices sometime 90% below recognised
market value.
While it is impossible to establish an exact figure
for the undersold value of such homes, Shaw estimates that it probably now
totals “at least R60bn”. He points to cases where people affected
have sometimes dutifully made bond payments for ten years or more before
falling into arrears.
They may have a R1m bond and still owe,
perhaps R500 000 on a house valued at perhaps R1.5m when, through
misfortune, their home is sold from under them for as little as R150 000. “The person who could not meet the payments — the person ruined by the sale —
is then pursued for the remaining balance,” says Shaw.
The system is clearly immoral, open to widespread
corruption, and in desperate need to be fixed, especially given the gloomy
economic outlook for the sellers of labour, right across the board.
Something needs to be done now, better late than never.
