SIU to prioritise Eskom probe, awaits Zuma nod

Cape Town – The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it would prioritise the investigation into allegations of corruption and state capture at Eskom, after having received all the necessary documents from the Department of Public Enterprises.

In a statement issued on Monday, the SIU said the scope of the investigation has now been completed and a proclamation will be issued in due course.

In accordance with the law, President Jacob Zuma needs to sign the proclamation that will authorise the SIU to investigate corruption and state capture authorisations.

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown in May launched a full-scale investigation into Eskom, with the assistance of the SIU and a retired judge.

Brown wanted the investigation to have a broad scope in order to review all seven reports emanating from previous investigations, including the coal procurement processes and the state capture report by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela last year.

“There have been seven reports on Eskom dating back to 2007 into alleged wrongdoing and impropriety and I’d like to have a deep dive into these issues,” Brown said at the time.

The department has a memorandum of understanding with the SIU to review all allegations, and the retired judge will make recommendations on the remedial action that needs to be taken.

However, the SIU investigation into Eskom can only begin once Zuma has signed the proclamation. News24 earlier reported that Zuma took three months to sign a proclamation that authorised the SIU to investigate maladministration and corruption claims at the SABC.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter: Fin24’s top stories