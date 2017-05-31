NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • It's not about race

    White monopoly capital is really about wresting control for a political elite, says Sean Gossel.

  • Let's ditch 'wasteful' SOEs

    State-owned entities are unnecessary and expose SA to bad credit ratings, says Garth Zietsman.

  • Good soil is vital

    We must help new farmers adopt practices to conserve soil and water, says Mandi Smallhorne.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Molefe to learn fate soon, as Zuma committee reaches consensus

35 minutes ago
Matthew le Cordeur
Brian Molefe: Resigned, retired, retrenched, retai

Brian Molefe: Resigned, retired, retrenched, retained...? (Pic: Gallo Images)

Related Articles

'Whatever happens, happens' - Brian Molefe on his future as Eskom CEO

ANC NEC: Molefe must leave Eskom, but new role must be found - sources

Return of Eskom CEO ‘unlawful’

Martins lashes out at Gupta links, Molefe dilemma

SOEs are being used to loot taxpayers' money - Motlanthe

Lynne Brown: I have not lied to Parliament

 

Cape Town – Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown said she will inform the Eskom board about a decision taken by an inter-ministerial committee regarding Brian Molefe’s future as chief executive.

Brown was addressing the National Council of Provinces select committee on communications and public enterprises on Wednesday.

The inter-ministerial committee was appointed by President Jacob Zuma in May and consists of Brown, Justice Minister Michael Masutha, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

It was tasked with investigating Molefe’s return to Eskom, after Brown agreed to the Eskom board’s decision to reinstate him in May.

The four ministers have “had several engagements,” Brown said, adding that it has “reached a consensus” on the matter.

Brown apologised for not revealing the outcome of the consensus reach by the committee, but said she will have to first inform the Eskom board.

"I know that members would like me to announce the outcome of these deliberations. But all I can promise is that the announcement will be made soon."

“I will take you into confidence after I have met with the board,” she said. “It is natural justice to speak to the board first and then to speak to others.”

Molefe told media on Tuesday that he was not worried about his fate as chief executive. "Whatever happens, happens," he said.


This follows a decision announced by the African National Congress national executive council on Monday that Molefe should be removed from his role at Eskom.

Molefe agreed to return to Eskom after Brown discovered he had been granted a R30m early pension payout by Eskom, which she refused to condone.

She asked the board to find another solution, and his reinstatement was the result of this. Brown said this was a better value proposition for the South African fiscus.

The decision by the Eskom board to bring him back to solve this crisis has resulted in legal action, as well as inquiries by Parliament and the Department of Public Enterprises into the matter.

The ANC previously labelled Molefe's return to Eskom as "dangerous" and "reckless". Brown was summoned to Luthuli House to meet with the party's top six and she was ordered to rescind Molefe's return.

The legal bid by the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters to have his reappointment overturned is set to be heard in the North Gauteng High Court on June 6 and 7.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:


Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

May gets personal in UK election as Corbyn hogs limelight

27 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
'Whatever happens, happens' - Brian Molefe on his future as Eskom CEO How Nedbank sold a family’s fully paid home for R10 NEC has known about state capture since 2012 - analyst Criminal charges in the pipeline for fuel fund execs - minister #GuptaEmails: SA High Commissioner helped get Gupta a job as Consul
Following FIC move, DeVere now said to face US probe Stakes are high as Zim ministers meet mining execs Ethical leadership needed more than ever in a diverse Europe Gordhan launches scathing attack on Eskom The dead are bidding for government business in SA

Company Snapshot

Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

Uber fires executive at center of driverless car legal fight

12 minutes ago

Uber Technologies Inc. fired self-driving car executive Anthony Levandowski, yielding to mounting pressure in its court fight with rival Waymo to part ways with the engineer after a judge concluded he took thousands of confidential files from the Alphabet Inc. unit.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...