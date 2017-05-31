Molefe to learn fate soon, as Zuma committee reaches consensus

Cape Town – Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown said she will inform the Eskom board about a decision taken by an inter-ministerial committee regarding Brian Molefe’s future as chief executive.

Brown was addressing the National Council of Provinces select committee on communications and public enterprises on Wednesday.

The inter-ministerial committee was appointed by President Jacob Zuma in May and consists of Brown, Justice Minister Michael Masutha, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

It was tasked with investigating Molefe’s return to Eskom, after Brown agreed to the Eskom board’s decision to reinstate him in May.

The four ministers have “had several engagements,” Brown said, adding that it has “reached a consensus” on the matter.

Brown apologised for not revealing the outcome of the consensus reach by the committee, but said she will have to first inform the Eskom board.

"I know that members would like me to announce the outcome of these deliberations. But all I can promise is that the announcement will be made soon."

“I will take you into confidence after I have met with the board,” she said. “It is natural justice to speak to the board first and then to speak to others.”

Molefe told media on Tuesday that he was not worried about his fate as chief executive. "Whatever happens, happens," he said.





This follows a decision announced by the African National Congress national executive council on Monday that Molefe should be removed from his role at Eskom.

Molefe agreed to return to Eskom after Brown discovered he had been granted a R30m early pension payout by Eskom, which she refused to condone.

She asked the board to find another solution, and his reinstatement was the result of this. Brown said this was a better value proposition for the South African fiscus.

The decision by the Eskom board to bring him back to solve this crisis has resulted in legal action, as well as inquiries by Parliament and the Department of Public Enterprises into the matter.

The ANC previously labelled Molefe's return to Eskom as "dangerous" and "reckless". Brown was summoned to Luthuli House to meet with the party's top six and she was ordered to rescind Molefe's return.

The legal bid by the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters to have his reappointment overturned is set to be heard in the North Gauteng High Court on June 6 and 7.



