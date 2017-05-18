NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • The enemy within

    Meek cows who defend corrupt leaders aid and abet state capture, says Solly Moeng.

  • Judgment ignored

    Who can enforce a judge’s decisions when those responsible fail to so, asks Mandi Smallhorne.

  • Stay safe from scammers

    Beware: you are leaving a trail of breadcrumbs all over the internet, says Ian Mann.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Molefe: Resigned, retired, retrenched, retained … which is it?

May 18 2017 05:30
Matthew le Cordeur, Fin24
Brian Molefe: Resigned, retired, retrenched, retai

Brian Molefe: Resigned, retired, retrenched, retained...? (Pic: Gallo Images)

Related Articles

It's ANC against Zuma as Eskom hails return of 'Papa Action' Molefe

ANC tells Zuma govt to reverse Molefe return as Eskom CEO

Molefe ‘retired’ to protect new wife from media frenzy – Eskom chair

Brown to talk to Zuma and Ramaphosa to 'resolve Molefe matter'

ANC orders Brown to rescind Molefe's return to Eskom

ANC top leaders toss Molefe issue back to government

 

Cape Town – Did Brian Molefe resign, retire or was he retrenched as Eskom CEO? More importantly, will he be retained as chief executive following his surprise return to the state power utility?

These questions may only be answered in the North Gauteng High Court as part of the Democratic Alliance’s application to have his reappointment reversed.

Parliament’s public enterprises committee had hoped to get answers from Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and the Eskom board on Friday, but this was scrapped as the matter is sub judice.

Committee chairperson Zukiswa Rantho said they wanted to “listen and hear what is happening from all affected parties”.

However, she said in a statement on Wednesday: “We are unable to discuss the matter as it is sub judice and, as the committee we are unable to do proper oversight as planned.”

“The committee wishes to express its disappointment in the latest developments,” it said.

The committee's failed attempt at oversight follows the African National Congress' directive that Molefe’s reappointment should be reversed and told Parliament to handle the situation on Tuesday.

The clarity of whether Molefe resigned, retired or was retrenched will be a factor as to whether his reappointment was legal.

When he stepped down in November 2016, it was believed he had resigned to clear his name. This followed the Public Protector’s State of Capture report, which implicated him as giving the Guptas undue benefit regarding coal contracts.

However, it then emerged he had received an early pension pay-out of R30m. After Brown apparently learnt about this in the media, she ordered Eskom to rescind this pay-out. The Eskom board then resolved with Molefe to bring him back as chief executive instead. This took effect on Monday.

Making matters murkier, Business Day deputy editor Carol Paton on Wednesday reported that a retrenchment policy might have been used to approve the R30m pay-out.

“Eskom Pension and Provident Fund CE Sibusiso Luthuli has justified the fund’s decision to grant Eskom CE Brian Molefe a R30m pension pay-out on grounds of early retirement on the basis of a rule pertaining to retrenchment,” Paton wrote.

Eskom chairperson Ben Ngubane added to the pension pay-out debate on Tuesday, saying that when Molefe started as Eskom CEO in 2015, “there was a problem because we (he) came with an understanding that he was going to be permanent”.

“After we had signed those contracts it came about (through Cabinet) that it can't be permanent; it must be five years,” he said on the side-lines of the African Utility Week in Cape Town.

“The losses that he would suffer because of that change came to the fore and our people in governance sat with him, recommended to the board (this is way back - 2015) that we buy 10 years' pension for him to compensate for the gap that we created in his pension when he retired in five years’ time."

Meanwhile, Brown said on Wednesday that she will talk to President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to resolve the controversial return of Molefe.

Brown was summoned to Luthuli House on Monday and ordered to rescind Molefe's return to the power utility. She met with the party's top six, which include Zuma and Ramaphosa.

"The meeting agreed that the government must resolve the matter. Minister Brown is in discussion with the President and Deputy President on the matter," Brown's spokesperson Colin Cruywagen said.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

eskom  |  brian molefe  |  ben ngubane  |  lynne brown

NEXT ON FIN24X

New nuclear is not a viable option for SA - Siemens CEO

2017-05-17 21:37

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
James Aguma no longer acting SABC CEO It's ANC against Zuma as Eskom hails return of 'Papa Action' Molefe 8 things in the SA economy that must change Ramatlhodi spills beans on how Molefe 'helped' Guptas Here's how to protect yourself against WannaCry and other malware
Eradicating the scourge of corruption Ignorance aids and abets state capture It's ANC against Zuma as Eskom hails return of 'Papa Action' Molefe Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs - survey SA start-ups not just in the game, they're winning - Getsmarter CEO

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...