Molefe is trying to hold Eskom to ransom – civic body

Durban - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) believes former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe’s Labour Court action "is an attempt to hold the power utility to ransom".

Molefe, whose appointment was rescinded on Friday, is challenging the Eskom board's decision to remove him from office.

He served Labour Court papers on both Eskom and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.

Sanco national spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu on Monday highlighted that “Molefe’s sense of entitlement is seemingly encouraged by Eskom’s board, which should be dissolved for putting personal interests above good corporate governance and national interest”.

Molefe a 'destabiliser of public institutions'

Mahlangu said Molefe is proving to be a destabiliser of public institutions.

“His conduct is raising questions as to whether he is wielding the power of blackmail or whether those implicated in the Public Protector’s State of Capture report want him back at Eskom at all costs, as their point man, to oversee how the power utility is going to respond to investigations that are going to unfold,” he said.

The organisation is concerned that the Molefe saga is overshadowing delivery on Eskom's mandate, including its role as a critical and strategic contributor to government’s goal of security of electricity supply as well as the country’s economic growth and prosperity, Mahlangu said.

“Eskom does not exist for Molefe, its board chairperson Ben Ngubane or to facilitate looting of state resources through its coal supply, procurement processes and tenders,” said Mahlangu.

Molefe’s case is expected to be heard at the Labour Court in Johannesburg on Monday at 14:00.