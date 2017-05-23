Matthew le Cordeur
LIVE: Parliament to grill Brown and Eskom over Molefe
2017-05-23 08:09
A Parliamentary oversight committee will grill Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and the Eskom board over the reinstatement of Brian Molefe as chief executive.
Eskom chairperson Ben Ngubane and his board have arrived at Townhouse Hotel and have taken their seats.
The Brian Molefe story - Tegeta, tears and triumphs
Did Brian Molefe resign, retire or was he retrenched as Eskom CEO? More importantly, will he be retained as chief executive following his surprise return to the state power utility?
While he was an MP in Parliament, Brian Molefe was only considered to be on "unpaid leave" from his position as CEO of Eskom, the Mail & Guardian reported on Monday evening. The publication said this is according to affidavits by Molefe and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown. The affidavits were filed in a high court application by the DA. The party wants Molefe removed as Eskom CEO.
In determining its intended R30m payout to Brian Molefe after he resigned as CEO, Eskom treated the calculation as if it were a retrenchment. It appears the Eskom board had set out to employ an Eskom Pension and Provident Fund rule that would legally permit it to pay him an inflated sum. While the fund rules allow for a 50-year-old to leave with a topped-up pension, this applies only when they are retrenched. Molefe’s pension payout was calculated under the rule for retrenchment, according to a media statement by Eskom’s provident fund.In the midst of this conflation of resignation, retirement and retrenchment, timing was key.