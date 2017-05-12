Matthew le Cordeur
LIVE: Molefe’s return is a classic Zuma-Gupta move – Save SA
2017-05-12 10:56
Brian Molefe’s return to Eskom as chief executive is a “classic Zuma-Gupta move”, according to Save South Africa, which is led by Sipho Pityana.
“It’s clear that their failed attempt to get Molefe appointed as finance minister has forced a change of strategy. It also confirms that his ‘deployment’ as a member of parliament was never about fulfilling the vital constitutional duties of an MP – it was a cynical stepping stone to the advancement of state capture.
“The next stage is seemingly to get him back in Eskom where, with the protection of … (Eskom chairperson) Ben Ngubane, he will go back to overseeing multi-billion dodgy deals, including the nuclear energy deal.”
Eskom board spokesperson Khulani Qoma confirmed that the board met to find a solution and decided to rescind Brian Molefe's application for early retirement.
He revealed that Molefe never resigned, but asked for early retirement in November. “He didn’t resign,” he told Fin24 on Friday. “He applied for early retirement. When he left, it was on the basis of early retirement that was approved by the board.
“The rescinding of this retirement package triggers his reinstatement by law,” he said. “The board had to then negotiate with him (Molefe) and he agreed to come back and welcomes coming back to finish the job that he started.”