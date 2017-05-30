NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
LIVE: Molefe answers questions regarding Tegeta report

2017-05-30 09:53

Matthew le Cordeur

The Eskom board is answering questions regarding a PWC report into coal contracts, focusing on findings about Gupta-owned Tegeta.

Brian Molefe: Resigned, retired, retrenched, retai
LIVE NEWS FEED

Last Updated at 10:11
10:11
Scopa ANC Mnyamezeli Booi early slammed Brian Molefe for interrupting Scopa: "He (the Scopa chair) gives you the right to speak. Please respect our chairperson."
10:09

Ben Ngubane: I don’t know how this whole thing (that Eskom is not engaging with Treasury) came about. We are informed by CEO, CFO – every time Treasury raises a query, they answer it. It may take time. We always co-operate. Why would we not co-operate. They could come at sit at Eskom – there is nothing hidden.

ANC MP Kekana: Do you have evidence to prove that the request from Eskom was dealt with by your team with regards to Tegeta?

Ngubane: Can they provide you from NT and the responses that were sent to NT. That would put this in final perspective. There has been a number of engagements. All the issues have been addressed.

10:06
ANC MP Ezekiel Kekana is asking the tough questions. He said allegations from PWC report are that Eskom didn’t follow supply chain management on Tegeta Brakfontein coal mine. Is that correct? Eskom CFO Anoj Singh said legal advice is that they are compliant with PMFA and Treasury procurement policy.
10:04

Brian Molefe speaks

After much debate about whether Eskom CEO Brian Molefe could address Scopa - which is trying to ask specific questions about the Tegeta coal contracts that stem from a PWC report findings - the committee allowed the embattled chief executive to speak:

"The engagement with Tegeta on the Brakfontein Colliery actually started in May 2013. The negotiations went on for two years and a contract was signed in March 2015. I wasn’t (involved signing this).

"Management of Eskom decided we are not happy with control environment with coal contracting space.

"We commissioned an internal audit report through PWC to look at environment in coal contracting space. These four companies were identified. Treasury announced it was also conducting a review of coal.

"In November 2015, PWC made recommendations – 48 control issues and observations that we had to attend to. Those were presented to us and we attended to them.

"The audit risk considered the findings from the PWC report. We started implementing measures. In November 2016, 39 of the 48 issues were addressed.

"We called PWC to come back to see if we had adequately addressed issues. Nine issues had not been addressed. Only three remain.

"We still do not have a report from Treasury. We gave PWC report commissioned by us to correct the mistakes that had been in contracting. It was the report that treasury gave to Scopa. We are still awaiting Treasury’s final report. We do not agree a lot of their findings because they have a misunderstanding with the process.  

"Before I am unceremoniously stopped, the allegation that we didn’t cooperate with Treasury is not true."

10:01
Eskom CEO Brian Molefe: To answer questions without context for us is difficult.
Scopa chairperson Themba Godi: We are asking our own questions.
09:59
09:59

ANC MP Ezekiel Kekana: Why did you commission the PWC report?

Eskom chair Ben Ngubane responds: “Eskom does this from time to time. Our audit committee doesn’t have capacity to do massive audits. Coal prices are the main drivers in the rise in electricity tariffs. They are the biggest cost centre at Eskom.”

09:55
On May 10: Eskom approached Tegeta Exploration and Resources to supply coal before the company received a water licence for its mining operations, according to Solly Tshitangano, chief director of supply chain governance at National Treasury.
09:55

On May 10: Eskom’s contract with Tegeta Exploration and Resources for the supply of coal contained discrepancies, was poorly drafted and was in contravention of supply chain management procedures, according to a report done by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
09:54
09:54
