Matthew le Cordeur
LIVE: Molefe answers questions regarding Tegeta report
2017-05-30 09:53
The Eskom board is answering questions regarding a PWC report into coal contracts, focusing on findings about Gupta-owned Tegeta.
Scopa ANC Mnyamezeli
Booi early slammed Brian Molefe for interrupting Scopa: "He (the Scopa chair) gives you the right to speak. Please respect
our chairperson."
Ben Ngubane: I don’t
know how this whole thing (that Eskom is not engaging with Treasury) came
about. We are informed by CEO, CFO – every time Treasury raises a query, they
answer it. It may take time. We always co-operate. Why would we not co-operate.
They could come at sit at Eskom – there is nothing hidden.
ANC MP Kekana: Do you have
evidence to prove that the request from Eskom was dealt with by your team with regards to Tegeta?
Ngubane: Can they
provide you from NT and the responses that were sent to NT. That would put this
in final perspective. There has been a number of engagements. All the issues
have been addressed.
ANC MP Ezekiel Kekana is asking the tough questions.
He said allegations from PWC report are that Eskom didn’t follow supply chain management on Tegeta Brakfontein
coal mine. Is that correct?
Eskom CFO Anoj Singh said legal advice is that they are compliant with PMFA and Treasury procurement policy.
Brian Molefe speaks
After much debate about whether Eskom CEO Brian Molefe could address Scopa - which is trying to ask specific questions about the Tegeta coal contracts that stem from a PWC report findings - the committee allowed the embattled chief executive to speak:
"The engagement with Tegeta on the Brakfontein Colliery actually started in
May 2013. The negotiations went on for two years and a contract was signed in
March 2015. I wasn’t (involved signing this).
"Management of Eskom decided we
are not happy with control environment with coal contracting space.
"We commissioned
an internal audit report through PWC to look at environment in coal contracting
space. These four companies were identified. Treasury announced it was also
conducting a review of coal.
"In November 2015, PWC made recommendations – 48 control
issues and observations that we had to attend to. Those were presented to us
and we attended to them.
"The audit risk considered the findings from the PWC
report. We started implementing measures. In November 2016, 39 of the 48 issues were addressed.
"We
called PWC to come back to see if we had adequately addressed issues. Nine issues
had not been addressed. Only three remain.
"We still do not have a report from Treasury. We gave PWC
report commissioned by us to correct the mistakes that had been in contracting.
It was the report that treasury gave to Scopa. We are still awaiting Treasury’s
final report. We do not agree a lot of their findings because they have a
misunderstanding with the process.
"Before I am unceremoniously
stopped, the allegation that we didn’t cooperate with Treasury is not true."
Eskom CEO Brian Molefe: To answer questions without context
for us is difficult.
Scopa chairperson Themba Godi: We are asking our own questions.
ANC MP Ezekiel Kekana: Why did you commission the
PWC report?
Eskom chair Ben Ngubane responds: “Eskom does this from time to time. Our audit
committee doesn’t have capacity to do massive audits. Coal prices are the main
drivers in the rise in electricity tariffs. They are the biggest cost centre at
Eskom.”
On May 10: Eskom approached Tegeta Exploration and Resources to supply coal before the company received a water licence for its mining operations, according to Solly Tshitangano, chief director of supply chain governance at National Treasury.
On May 10: Eskom’s contract with Tegeta Exploration and Resources for the supply of coal contained discrepancies, was poorly drafted and was in contravention of supply chain management procedures, according to a report done by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC).