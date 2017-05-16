NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
LIVE: Eskom chair Ngubane: CEO Brian Molefe has other urgent business to attend to

2017-05-16 09:52

It has been confirmed that Eskom CEO Brian Molefe will no longer deliver the opening address at the African Utility Week in Cape Town, amid calls for his removal.

LIVE NEWS FEED

Last Updated at 10:36
10:32
10:31
10:31
Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Ben Martins now speaking.
10:26
10:23
WATCH LIVE: Ngubane speaks for Eskom at African Utility Week
10:13
10:11

WATCH OUR LIVE STREAM FROM #AfricanUtilityWeek
10:08

SACP to picket Eskom's irregular decision to reappoint Brian Molefe as CEO

The Western Cape SACP is expected to picket in front of the CTICC where reappointed Eskom CEO Brain Molefe was expected to speak.

SACP provincial secretary Benson Ngqentsu said they will continue with the picket despite Molefe cancelling his appearance. “The main culprit responsible for the mess at Eskom is board chairperson Ben Ngubane and he is still speaking,” Ngqentsu told Fin24.  

Ngentsu said they did not gain approval for the picket as the relevant authorities weren’t available. The CTICC could not immediately respond to a request for comment.  

10:00

Molefe cancels opening power conference

Cape Town – Eskom CEO Brian Molefe on Tuesday cancelled delivering a keynote address at the African Utility Week in Cape Town on Tuesday, a day after returning to his old job.

African Utility Week spokesperson Annemarie Roodbol told Fin24 that Eskom spokespeople had confirmed he would attend on Tuesday morning, but then there was a sudden change to the plans.

Eskom chairperson Ben Ngubane, who was set to speak after Molefe, will address the conference, as well as Public Enterprises Deputy Minister Dikobe Ben Martins.

The last-minute cancellation follows AmaBhungane’s expose on Tuesday, where former mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi alleged that Molefe and Ngubane pressurised him to help the Guptas takeover Glencore’s coal mine in 2016.

READ: Ramatlhodi spills beans on how Molefe 'helped' Guptas

It also follows mass resistance to Molefe’s return to Eskom, with the African National Congress seeking Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to reverse her decision to reappoint Molefe and/or dissolve the Eskom board.  

