LIVE: Eskom chair Ngubane: CEO Brian Molefe has other urgent business to attend to
2017-05-16 09:52
It has been confirmed that Eskom CEO Brian Molefe will no longer deliver the opening address at the African Utility Week in Cape Town, amid calls for his removal.
Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Ben Martins now speaking.
SACP to picket Eskom's irregular decision to reappoint Brian Molefe as CEO
The Western Cape SACP is expected to picket in front
of the CTICC where reappointed Eskom CEO Brain Molefe was expected to speak.
SACP provincial secretary Benson Ngqentsu said they
will continue with the picket despite Molefe cancelling his appearance.
“The main culprit responsible for the mess at Eskom is
board chairperson Ben Ngubane and he is still speaking,” Ngqentsu told Fin24.
Ngentsu said they did not gain approval for the picket
as the relevant authorities weren’t available. The CTICC could not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Molefe
cancels opening power conference
Cape Town –
Eskom CEO Brian Molefe on Tuesday cancelled delivering a keynote address at the African
Utility Week in Cape Town on Tuesday, a day after returning to his old job.
African
Utility Week spokesperson Annemarie Roodbol told Fin24 that Eskom spokespeople
had confirmed he would attend on Tuesday morning, but then there was a sudden
change to the plans.
Eskom
chairperson Ben Ngubane, who was set to speak after Molefe, will address the
conference, as well as Public Enterprises Deputy Minister Dikobe Ben
Martins.
The
last-minute cancellation follows AmaBhungane’s expose on Tuesday, where former
mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi alleged that Molefe and Ngubane pressurised
him to help the Guptas takeover Glencore’s coal mine in 2016.
READ: Ramatlhodi spills beans on how Molefe 'helped' Guptas
It also
follows mass resistance to Molefe’s return to Eskom, with the African National
Congress seeking Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to reverse her
decision to reappoint Molefe and/or dissolve the Eskom board.