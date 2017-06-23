Brown addresses SA after Eskom AGM - As it happened
2017-06-23 12:24
Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown is addressing the media after the Eskom annual general meeting.
Briefing concludes due to minister having other commitments.
Eskom official: the issue of the R2.1bn summons was to stay prescription.
Brown: If they are involved in for instance the Tegeta matter and there is something untoward in the procedure, they will bring it to me.
Brown: The reports tell me what the financial position is and what they are involved in arbitration. I focus on the sustainability of the company and governance issues. I do not focus on operational details.
Brown: I am not involved in the tendering process as the shareholder. But if something untoward I will go and check. Every quarter I get a report.
Brown: I never go to a board meeting.
Brown: There is confusion about the different roles - I represent government as the shareholder over Eskom. I appoint a board. If there are arbitration laws linked to the operations of the company the board and execs will deal with it.
Question: Why did Eskom reverse its very firm stance about the fine and go for arbitration?
Brown: I have to abide by the law and am not sure what the detail of that is. At the moment I have no opinion regarding if I can overstep the arbitration. But I can assure you I will not act outside the law.
Eskom official: Rules of arbitration apply and that is why there is a confidentiality clause.
Brown: Treasury has the right to look at PFMA applications and gives me the right to do the same. Then we approve or disapprove or approve with conditions.
Brown: I cannot speak for Dr Ngubane.
ANN7: Minister allegations made about Treasury interference with procurement at Eskom - do you know about that?
Eskom CFO Anoj Singh: With regards to the Exxaro contract, it has come to an end.
Brown: I come from the Cape. I sometimes sound like I am having an argument with people and then I am just being gentle and sweet.
Brown: Mr Koko is also a permanent employee of Eskom but Mr Dladla is the acting CE.
Brown: We can only re-advertise when the labour matter is heard. It is many things - the board also has to put people in governance committee to have the advert written.
Brown: Mr Dladla is a permanent employee of Eskom - he has to go through a process - my view is the process where we had an advert out for CE and then in the middle of that Mr Molefe got appointed - we are taking legal advice but I believe it should be null and void.
Brown: I think the matter is in the public interest and I don't want to give you a half baked answer. But I will give you an answer.
Brown: This thing about ANN7 it is probably a question I have for all media - where do you get the information?
Brown: Remember I am not operational so I can't tell the detail of any contract.
Brown: Let me go through the report and let the acting CE tell me what action they will be taking and then we will look at it. His current status is that he is being asked to take leave (Koko?)
Brown: With regard to the Matshela Koko investigation being made public: I will wait for the board to bring it to me so I can read it.
Brown: About Exxaro - it is an operational issue - and so I think the acting CE must get someone to answer that.
Brown: One of them also has nuclear - studied nuclear energy.
Brown: One comes with strong financial management experience - when I think off the top of my head.
Brown: Two of them are young scientists.
Brown: I want to give an update on the board members, but I can't tell you which one's names there are - I wanted people with green energy experience for instance.
Chris Yelland: How does ANN7 get advance information? Are they related to the Guptas?
Dladla: We will look at what Eskom is to do to drive the economy of SA.
Dladla: We will be building confidence based on what we build as a good base. We are faced with a number of challenges not only in Eskom but in SA itself.
Acting Eskom CEO Johnny Dladla: Top of my list is to engage with organised labour, among others. I am not a political animal - I leave that with our shareholder.
Brown: Eskom has responded to the Treasury report and now we await the final report.
Brown: In about a month's time I should be able to have a further answer.
Brown: So I took it to the employment committee and the interim members have been ok'd by them.
Brown: I could not operate with four board members.
Brown: In the end we compile a short list, which goes to the economic cluster in Cabinet and then to Cabinet.
Brown: The unit shortlists until they have names they can bring to me - about 15 to 20 names. Then we look at the criteria again and then those best qualified - there was even someone who was a cashier at Shoprite who applied for the job!
Brown: So we must cover a number of areas. You must have people who can take care of their fiduciary duties.
Brown: They need global electricity knowledge and energy knowledge of SA.
Brown: They sift through the names - and remember we have a set of criteria from the Companies Act on duties of execs.
Brown: People then apply and then it goes to the legal and governance and risk unit in the department before it comes to me.
Brown: I don't know about whether Mr Dladla has been introduced to the Guptas. The issue is that we have a lengthy process - an advert goes out - it went out in August I think.
Brown: I wanted to give SA someone who was not conflicted by having applied for the job and who has not been named in the media. I think I have made a very good choice.
Brown: I awaited for the board to bring me two names and I eventually made a decision.
Brown: Many of the executives applied for the position before Brian Molefe was appointed.
Brown: It is quite a complex process to appoint a new CEO.
Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels: Eskom and Optimum have concluded an arbitration agreement settlement but will not disclose details as there was a confidentiality clause.