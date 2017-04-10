NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Science in a box

    Most SA’s schools don't have science laboratories, leaving talented pupils at a disadvantage.

  • Insects that feed us

    Pollinators like bees are responsible for one in three bites of food, says Mandi Smallhorne.

  • Terry Bell's Inside Labour

    Will Zwelinzima Vavi's new trade union federation be a new wheel or a retread?

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Gupta-linked Tegeta settles Eskom fine in arbitration

34 minutes ago
Paul Burkhardt, Bloomberg News


Related Articles

Eskom mum on ‘invalid’ R4bn Gupta-linked deal – report

Eskom is not going to subsidise Tegeta - Koko

Guptas, Eskom still not budging on R2bn coal fine payment

IPPs raise red flag over Eskom agenda after state capture report

Eskom hits back at Glencore over coal dealings

Glencore lashes out at Eskom over coal claims

 

Johannesburg - Tegeta Exploration & Resources, a company part-owned by the wealthy Gupta family, reached an arbitrated settlement over a fine levied on its Optimum coal mine by power utility Eskom Holdings.

The R2bn penalty was originally issued to the mine’s previous owner, Glencore, which put Optimum into bankruptcy protection in August 2015 after Eskom refused to amend an unprofitable coal-supply contract and fined the producer because the fuel didn’t meet specifications. 

Tegeta, a company in which both President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, and members of the Gupta family, who are friends with the president, have indirect interests, completed the purchase of the mine last year.

“We are not at liberty to disclose the contents of the agreement but at least we can say that the matter is now resolved,” Khulu Phasiwe, a spokesperson for the utility, said by phone. “Details cannot be divulged but the arbitrator has made an award.”

Glencore spokesperson Charles Watenphul declined to comment. Representatives of Gupta-controlled Oakbay Investments, which owns a stake in Tegeta, didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

“At the time of this transaction, it was an insane coal price contract with an insanely large fine,” Peter Major, director and head of mining at Cadiz Corporate Solutions, said of the Optimum sale. It’s unlikely Tegeta would have bought the asset without expecting that the issues would be resolved, he said.

Peter Grauer, the chairperson of Bloomberg LP, is a senior independent non-executive director at Glencore.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

SA's credibility hinges on no-confidence vote in Zuma - Fedusa

51 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
52 phone calls expose Eskom boss #MatshelaKoko's lie JSE probing securities surge linked to Gordhan’s UK recall ANC: SA to re-think nuclear deal after junk status Here are the R5 coins causing a stir Rand heading for R14/$ on second downgrade
Brexit begins as EU receives divorce papers from UK A coup d’êtat of a special kind ‘White monopoly capital' an excuse to avoid SA’s real problems How does SA Inc perform? Nene: Let's hope Zuma can explain Gordhan recall to appease investors

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#CabinetReshuffle

The focus is firmly on how the economy will absorb the fallout from the Cabinet reshuffle.
 
Related links:
Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

Google's AlphaGo AI takes on China

2017-04-10 11:20

It’s time for the humans to have another Go. An artificial intelligence program romped to a lopsided victory over South Korean Go master Lee Sedol in 2016.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think women are under-represented in leadership positions globally?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...