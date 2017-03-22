NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

    A new kind of teaching is key to boosting small business skills, says Elli Yiannakaris.

    Kindness to strangers still exists, says Mandi Smallhorne after experiencing an airport mishap.

    SA's new trade federation must stop the slide into an age of barbarism, says Patrick Craven.

Eskom makes changes to the executive committee

49 minutes ago


Cape Town - Eskom announced on Wednesday changes in the power utility's executive committee structure.

Acting group chief executive Matshela Koko said the movements aims to strengthen the implementation of Eskom’s corporate plan.  

He said Eskom's design-to-cost (DTC) five-year strategic corporate plan continues to gain momentum with a focus on delivering on Eskom's five priority projects.

These include increasing demand for electricity, reducing primary energy expenses, implementing advance analytics to deliver savings, releasing government guarantees and optimising our capital expenditure.

"I am therefore pleased to announce that the Eskom Board has endorsed the secondment of Mr Abram Masango, currently Group Executive for Group Capital to the Office of the Group Chief Executive, with immediate effect.”

In his new role, Masango will assist Koko and Anoj Singh, chief financial officer with the execution of the 2017/18 corporate plan.

“Mr Masango has the appropriate skills needed to ensure focused execution, with the determined leadership to manage the daunting work ahead,” said Koko.

Eskom added that Prish Govender, general manager for capital assurance integration and special projects, will act as group executive for group capital with immediate effect.

