NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • SA, arise and fight Zuma!

    We should use people power and active citizenship to stop Zuma, says Mandi Smallhorne.

  • Inside Labour

    Jobs must be preserved and risky products made safe, says Patrick Craven.

  • Don't commit legacide

    Common but false legacy business ideas could be slient killers of innovation, says Ian Mann.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Eskom gets more power

55 minutes ago
Eskom’s Group Executive for Generation Matshela Ko

Eskom’s Group Executive for Generation Matshela Koko. (Pic: Supplied)

Related Articles

Eskom's Koko firm about SA's need for nuclear

One-month deadline for probe into Eskom's Koko-linked contracts

Matshela Koko's stepdaughter nets R1bn in Eskom contracts

Eskom boss blames board for B2B fiasco

Koko: Eskom is open for business, seals deal to sell electricity

Eskom woes trickle down to would-be coal barons

 

Cape Town - Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko has commended the Medupi team as Unit 5 reached commercial operation, which means that it is able to supply power to the national grid during peak times.

"Eskom applauds the Medupi team, this milestone is indeed an epitome of delivery”, said Koko in a statement on Monday.

Medupi is a green field coal-fired dry-cooled base load station comprising of six units rated at 4800MW installed capacity. Once completed, the power station will be the fourth largest coal-fired plant and the largest dry-cooled power station in the world.

Unit 5 was officially declared commercial after the completion of control performance and the 72-hour reliability tests, putting all performance guarantees to effect, the power utility said.  

Despite delays and cost overruns, Eskom noted that the unit's commercial operation came ahead of the scheduled time line of March 2018.

Unit 5 was first synchronised to the national grid on 8 September 2016. This was then followed by further testing and optimising, which resulted in its full power of 800 MW being attained on 17 December 2016.

Medupi Unit 6 has been contributing to the balancing of electricity supply and demand since 23 August 2015.

“The Eskom new build programme is meant for strengthening the electricity supply, Medupi with its second unit coming online, is a reflection of the endeavours towards realising this initiative".

Medupi Unit 5 project milestones:

Koko said last month that Eskom is open for business with surplus capacity available. At the time he announced a five year electricity sales agreement with Namibia’s national electricity utility NamPower.

This news followed the completion of construction of a permanent coal-handling facility at the Majuba power station in Mpumalanga.

The power utility said Silo 20 was rebuilt and Silos 10 and 30 were reinforced after the 2014 collapse of the coal storage silo. At the time, Eskom said the silo had cracked. The conveyer belt systems used to feed coal to the power station were also damaged, resulting in load shedding across South Africa.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Now Gordhan is gone, Moyane is ready to work with Treasury

2017-04-03 15:48

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Gigaba’s first 24 hours: Insights into the future Volatile rand dives sharply amid uncertainty SA closer to junk status as banks lose billions on JSE South Africa, use people power to stop Zuma! Market shocks, technical recession await SA post-Gordhan - economist
Brexit begins as EU receives divorce papers from UK A coup d’êtat of a special kind ‘White monopoly capital' an excuse to avoid SA’s real problems How does SA Inc perform? Nene: Let's hope Zuma can explain Gordhan recall to appease investors

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#CabinetReshuffle

The focus is firmly on how the economy will absorb the fallout from the Cabinet reshuffle.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think women are under-represented in leadership positions globally?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...