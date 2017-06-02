NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Terry Bell's Inside Labour

    There seems to be a groundswell among unions and citizens to see principles put into practice.

  • SARB faces menace

    SA's political crisis is threatening the Reserve Bank's fragile calm, says Jac Laubscher.

  • Water supply woes

    It's time to start nationwide talks about the real state of water resources, says Solly Moeng.

All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

BREAKING: Brian Molefe is no longer the CE of Eskom

Jun 02 2017 17:25
Brian Molefe: Resigned, retired, retrenched, retai

Brian Molefe: Resigned, retired, retrenched, retained...? (Pic: Gallo Images)

Related Articles

Molefe fiasco not yet over

Brown instructs Eskom board to rescind Molefe reappointment

Eskom was done with Molefe after he left - Ngubane

Brown: I poked my nose into a hornet's nest at Eskom - FULL STATEMENT

Molefe to learn fate soon, as Zuma committee reaches consensus

'Whatever happens, happens' - Brian Molefe on his future as Eskom CEO

 

Cape Town - Brian Molefe is no longer the group chief executive of Eskom, the power utility announced on Friday. Molefe will also no longer serve as a director on the board of Eskom.

Molefe agreed to return to Eskom after Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown discovered he had been granted a R30m early pension payout by Eskom, which she refused to condone.

She asked the board to find another solution, and his reinstatement was the result of this. Brown said this was a better value proposition for the South African fiscus.

However, following a backlash from the ANC, the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters,  an inter-ministerial committee concluded that Brown should order the Eskom board to rescind Molefe's reappointment.

When Brown ordered the Eskom board to rescind the Molefe's reappointment, she also asked it to provide her with two names from the Eskom executive to become acting chief executive.

The Eskom board on Friday morning executed Brown's directive.

"In giving effect to and on the basis of the Minister’s directive contained in the letter dated 31 May 2017, it was resolved that the resolution of the Board of Directors taken on 02 May 2017 is rescinded," said Eskom in a statement.

"Furthermore, it was resolved that the reinstatement agreement concluded between Mr. Molefe and Eskom on 11 May 2017 be rescinded."

The legal bid by the DA and EFF to have Molefe's reappointment overturned was set to be heard in the North Gauteng High Court on June 6 and 7.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

eskom

NEXT ON FIN24X

FULL S&P STATEMENT: SA survives ratings downgrade

15 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rand gains as ANC contradicts Zuma on #GuptaEmails, calls for probe De Beers takes SA government to court Farmers want probe into 'missing' drought-relief billions ‘White monopoly capital is not a myth’ Gigaba washes his hands of #GuptaEmail links
Following FIC move, DeVere now said to face US probe Stakes are high as Zim ministers meet mining execs Ethical leadership needed more than ever in a diverse Europe Gordhan launches scathing attack on Eskom The dead are bidding for government business in SA

Company Snapshot

Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

Net1: Belamant's R104m severance pay is justified

2017-06-02 16:24

Net1 UEPS Technologies’s new CEO Herman Kotze says a severance payment to former CEO Serge Belamant has been justified because they forced him into early retirement.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...