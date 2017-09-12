NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Zim may miss the boat

    Zimbabwe could lose out on the new investor attraction: a young population, says Malcom Sharara.

  • Hurricane alert

    Irma points to stormy times ahead as SA's water shortage deepens, says Mandi Smallhorne.

  • Make your team great

    Coaching skills can help you get the best out of your people, says ace book reviewer Ian Mann.

Loading...

Energy department seeks R68bn to fund power grid backlog

14 minutes ago
Matthew le Cordeur
Electricity pylon

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Related Articles

Eskom price hike will have ‘devastating effect’

When Eskom’s monopoly is broken

SA needs to ditch 'baseloadism' for flexible power generation

As electricity prices soar, consumers abandon Eskom

Nersa and Eskom win appeal over interim tariff increase

Eskom seeks 19.9% tariff increase – report

 

Cape Town – The Department of Energy is in talks with development finance institutions (DFIs) to fund over R68bn to fund a backlog in the country’s ageing electricity distribution infrastructure.

The electricity infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation and strengthening backlog was around R27bn in 2008 and increased to R68bn by 2014, an approach to distribution asset management (ADAM) report found. This backlog is rising, according to the national energy regulator Nersa.

Thabang Audat, director of electricity policy at the Department of Energy, told Parliament’s portfolio committee on energy that there were many scenarios to fund this shortfall, but this was the most viable.

He explained that National Treasury is constrained in providing further grant funding, while they could not get a tariff increase from Nersa.

Therefore, the department said it had decided to start negotiations with development finance institutions including the Development Bank of South Africa, the Public Investment Corporation and the Industrial Development Corporation.

These entities will require guarantees that the capital will be repaid and they will also need regulatory certainty, explained Audat.

Currently, Nersa provides municipalities 5% to 8% to upgrade or maintain the electricity infrastructure in their areas. As this allocation cannot be increased to fund the backlog, the department is proposing using this allocation to repay the funders.

Nersa said in its submission to Parliament that the need for electricity distribution industry reforms still exists, as there are too many tariffs and many municipalities are financially and technically unsustainable.

“Municipalities must change their business model to decrease their reliance on electricity revenues, which will be impacted by small scale embedded generation,” it said.

It explained that its municipal tariffs are approved on an annual basis in a process that includes 177 municipalities and 10 private distributors.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

May's Brexit law passes first hurdle

38 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
FULL AFFIDAVIT: Public Protector 'plotted' with Presidency on SARB mandate Showmax thrown in free for DStv Premium customers Sneak peek as Apple set to launch three new iPhones Bell Pottinger: Former partners Geoghegan and Lambert said to seek legal help as firm crumbles Save SA calls on corporate SA to cut ties with KPMG
Yes, but punish those behind Bell Pottinger too Seventy-eight billion reasons why Bitcoin's the new gold: Gadfly Yoco and that beaten-down eatery in the US LIST: How SARS can avert delays in refunds Britain was 'stupid' to vote for Brexit, says an EU official

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...