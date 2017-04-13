NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Qantas stops selling tickets in Zim amid cash shortage

25 minutes ago
Bloomberg: Godfrey Marawanyika and John Bowker

(AFP)

Related Articles

Share buyback as Qantas half-year profit soars

S&P upgrades Qantas rating from 'junk' status

Qantas roars back into black

Qantas expects to report pre-tax Q1 profit

Rand vs dollar for Zim: Why rand as main unit would be prudent

Zim 3.7% GDP growth 'unlikely' to be met - analysts

 

Johannesburg - Qantas Airways  told travel agents in Zimbabwe to stop selling tickets for its flights after the International Air Transport Association warned it’s getting harder to move funds out of the country, according to a circular sent by the Australian airline to agencies and seen by Bloomberg.

The carrier is owed a “substantial” amount by Bank Settlement Plan Zimbabwe, the system that IATA uses to transfer local ticket revenue to airlines, according to the circular from Michi Messner, Qantas’s regional manager for Africa. “We’ve been advised by IATA that the situation with the repatriation of funds out of Zimbabwe is worsening,” she wrote.

Messner confirmed by phone from Johannesburg on Tuesday that she had sent the letter, referring further questions to IATA. The industry body wouldn’t immediately comment.

The move is an early sign that airlines may be scaling back operations in the southern African country, which is battling a shortage of banknotes that’s forced lenders to cap customer withdrawals and seen retailers offer large discounts for cash payments. Zimbabwe has mainly used the dollar since economic mismanagement and runaway inflation rendered its own currency worthless eight years ago.

Cash is king in Mugabe’s Zimbabwe as dollar supply dries up

Other international airlines flying into the country include Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, South African Airways and Kenyan Airlines.

Civil Aviation Authority Zimbabwe is aware of the circular from Qantas, Managing Director Charles Chawota said by phone, adding that the currency shortage is a government issue.

International carriers including United Continental Holdings Inc. halted or suspended operations in Nigeria last year after that country’s own shortage of foreign-exchange reserves made it hard to recoup revenue.

Zimbabwe travel agents may sell tickets for Qantas flights through a South African partner, according to the airline’s letter.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

qantas  |  zimbabwe

NEXT ON FIN24X

Deep discount lures buyers to SA banks despite junk

32 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
ANC split in Zuma's heartland threatens his succession plans Bell Pottinger cuts ties with Guptas' Oakbay - report Banks, Eskom, Transnet and MTN cut to junk status White South Africans should claim their place Why Bell Pottinger dropped Guptas' Oakbay
SA’s IPP programme: A badge of excellence Globalisation and free trade are not enemies From inclusive growth to radical economic transformation Politics gutted SARS of rising stars, fears that Treasury is next Top 10 most popular hobbies of African millionaires

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#CabinetReshuffle

The focus is firmly on how the economy will absorb the fallout from the Cabinet reshuffle.
 
Related links:
Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

Google Maps moves Presidency Office after Saxonwold listing

2017-04-12 21:48

In an apparent hoax, the address for the South African Presidency was briefly listed as a premises in the plush residential area of Saxonwold, home of the controversial Gupta family on Google Maps.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you have a budget set aside for Easter holiday spending?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...