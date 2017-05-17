Steinhoff plans Africa spin-off after R40bn expansion

Johannesburg -Steinhoff International Holdings plans to list its African assets
separately as the acquisitive retailer seeks a new prize for
shareholders following this year’s failed merger talks with
Shoprite Holdings.
The company said on Wednesday it will seek to list businesses including
clothing retailer Pepkor and furniture chain JD Group on the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange, about 18 months after moving its primary
listing to Frankfurt from the South African commercial hub.
The move reflects the parent company’s transformation into a global
retail giant with about two-thirds of its revenue generated outside
Africa - a proportion that’s growing after Steinhoff last year spent
more than $3bn on takeovers in the UK, US and Australia. The
listing is aimed at creating value for Steinhoff investors, including
billionaire
Christo Wiese, after a roughly 10% fall in the shares since
discussions with Shoprite ended in February.
“This is very much a plan B,”
Evan Walker, a money manager at 36one Asset Management in Johannesburg,
said by phone. “It looks like a last-ditch attempt to get a bit of value
in the business.”
The planned separation is “a natural progression” for Steinhoff
following its expansion, the company said in a statement. Wiese, 75,
became Steinhoff’s biggest shareholder when he sold clothing chain
Pepkor to the company for R62.8bn in 2014. He
is also the largest investor in Cape Town-based Shoprite, and was at the
heart of the combination talks between the two companies.
In addition to Pepkor and JD, Steinhoff’s African assets include
sports-shoe specialist Tekkie Town and Poco furniture stores. Combined
sales for the company’s businesses on the continent were €4.3bn in the 12 months through September.
Recent acquisitions
Outside Africa, the company’s recent acquisitions have included UK discount chain
Poundland Group, Mattress Firm Holding of the US and Australia’s
Fantastic Holdings.
Steinhoff said it will retain a controlling interest in the new
company. The move will include a capital raising to achieve the
appropriate level of public ownership, it said.
“What we don’t know is how much debt they will try and put into the
new vehicle,” Walker said. “The valuation will depend on that.”
He estimates a value of R40bn to R60bn for the business to be spun off.
Steinhoff appointed Citigroup, Investec, Morgan Stanley and
FirstRand’s Rand Merchant Bank to advise on the proposed listing,
which is subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.
The shares fell 2.8% to €4.55 as of the close of trading in Frankfurt.