NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Loading...

Shoprite buys back R1.75bn of shares from ex-CEO Whitey Basson

19 minutes ago
Janice Kew and Mike Cohen, Bloomberg

The former Managing Director and Chief Executive of Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Related Articles

Shoprite shareholders to vote on Whitey Basson's R1.7bn share sale

PICS: Inside Shoprite's giant new distribution centre

Steinhoff won't hamper Shoprite success - CEO

Shoprite-led retail rally fuels JSE

Shoprite resilient despite rand, recession woes

Steinhoff in renewed bid for R35.5bn stake in Shoprite

 

Johannesburg - Shoprite shareholders voted in favour of the purchase of about R1.75bn of shares from former CEO Whitey Basson, enabling Africa’s largest food retailer to buy at a discount to the current share price.

The decision enables the Cape Town-based company to buy 8.68 million shares from Basson at R201.01 a share after he exercised a put option granted to him 14 years ago. That compares with a market price of R221.98 as of 10:54 in Johannesburg.

Billionaire Christo Wiese, Shoprite’s largest shareholder and South Africa’s fourth-richest person with a net worth of $5.6bn, said August 22 that the 2003 put option served to ensure Basson didn’t “flood the market” with shares and was also part of an incentive to retain him in the role. The shares could always be reissued to investors, he said after the Tuesday vote.

The decision comes weeks before a partial tie-up of Shoprite and the African unit of retailer Steinhoff International Holdings, a deal that allows Wiese, the chairperson and biggest shareholder of both companies, to combine his retail assets after a proposed merger fell through earlier this year.

Speaking after the vote in Cape Town, Basson said he was pleased with the outcome as this gave him certainty over the price he will get for the stock. His position as vice chairperson ends at the end of this month and he’s still considering his next move, he said. Basson, 71, retired as CEO at the end of 2016 after almost four decades in the role.

The former CEO still holds some Shoprite shares through other companies in which he has stakes, he said August 22, without specifying the amount.

Wiese owns about 15% of Shoprite’s ordinary listed shares and a further 30% in voting rights. The Public Investment Corporation, which looks after state-worker pensions and is the continent’s biggest money manager with assets of R1.6trn, holds about 10% of the company and is its second-largest shareholder. The move was backed by 95% of the shareholders that voted, with 12% of shareholders abstaining.

Steinhoff’s African unit, known as Star, will purchase about 128 million Shoprite shares at R215 each as part of a planned spin off from its parent company. It will own almost 23% of the food retailer after the deal.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

steinhoff  |  shoprite  |  christo wiese  |  whitey basson

NEXT ON FIN24X

SA's 10 most exclusive residential estates revealed

2017-09-06 06:30

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Amid sex claims, Ramaphosa calmly sells cows, buffalo SA exits recession with 2.5% GDP growth SA's 10 most exclusive residential estates revealed Bell Pottinger is not off the hook just yet – DA Bitcoin tumbles as China declares initial coin offerings illegal
#GuptaLeaks: Questions surround Guptas’ minimal tax returns Manyi's risky ANN7 move South Africans work harder for cheaper meat - study Pupil overwhelmed by public support after Vodacom data glitch The poor spend most of their income on food

Company Snapshot

We're Talking About...

Savings Month

It's never too late to start saving. Visit our special issue and add your voice.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...